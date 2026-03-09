Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is off to an explosive start at the box office with paid previews trending at an insane level. The film is already eyeing three massive records before the official Day 1 even begins. The roar is loud, the energy is electric, and the box office is officially on fire! The advance booking for the premiere day has already hit 13.11 crore at the box office (without blocked seats).

The film is all set to arrive in the evening of March 18 with paid previews in almost all over the country! The numbers are looking like a havoc and are surely going to add a record-breaking number to the opening day on March 19, when the film arrives in its full capacity!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Paid Previews India

For the paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to hit almost 13.1 crore gross collection till March 9, 3 PM. This figure comes from 7.5K shows, with almost 223K sold tickets. The film is aiming three massive records with its paid previews!

Biggest Paid Preview In India

The film has already surpassed Stree 2‘s 9.4 crore paid-preview collection. It now aims OG to bring the biggest paid preview for an Indian film, surpassing almost 25 crore on March 18!

Surpassing Dhurandhar’s Day 1

In a rare feat, the sequel’s paid previews might surpass the actual opening day collection of Dhurandhar, which opened at 28.6 crore at the box office.

Ranveer Singh’s Biggest Opener

Dhurandhar is also the biggest opener forRanveer Singh, and this might change with the paid preview collection of Dhurandhar 2 itself! The actor’s box office pull is at an all-time high, and the mass circuits are responding with bumper reports.

