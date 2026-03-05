Dhurandhar 2 is set to create mayhem at the box office. Aditya Dhar’s directorial has averted a major clash, as Yash’s Toxic got postponed. Only the sky is now the limit with little to no competition. We’re all the way more excited because Ranveer Singh is all set to overtake Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s star ranking. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian net collection only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Where does Ranveer Singh currently stand?

With the massive success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh secured the 5th spot in Koimoi’s star ranking with a score of 1850. He has 5 films in the 100 crore club, 1 film each in the 200 and 300 crore clubs. In 2025, he knocked it out of the park with one film in the 800 crore club.

Here’s the breakdown of Ranveer Singh’s 1850 points on Koimoi’s Star Power Index:

5 films in the 100 crore club (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, 83, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) = 500 points 1 film in the 200 crore club (Simmba) = 200 points 1 film in the 300 crore club (Padmaavat) = 300 points 1 film in the 800 crore club (Dhurandhar) = 800 points 1 film in the top 10 highest overseas grossers (Dhurandhar) = 50 points

Will soon beat Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar?

Dhurandhar 2 will inevitably make a thunderous entry at the box office. With the postponement of Toxic, it will now easily clock 70 crore+ on day 1 in India. The Revenge will move way past the 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. It will also enjoy the Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi holidays, so a box office juggernaut is on the way!

In the first weekend itself, Ranveer Singh will score another 100 crore grosser and beat Ajay Devgn, who stands at 4th place with 1900 points. While that will be an easy target, it is to be seen how soon Dhurandhar: The Revenge enters the 400 crore club and helps beat Akshay Kumar (2200 points).

Check out the detailed ranking of Koimoi’s Star Power Index here.

