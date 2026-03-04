The Holi special episode of Sony TV’s Wheel of Fortune is set to feature some big names on the television screen. The popular reality show’s host, Akshay Kumar, will reunite with his former Welcome co-star, Anil Kapoor. Other star actors like Radhika Madan and Saurabh Shukla will also join the episode.

During the show, Anil Kapoor will tease a reunion with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming movie Welcome 4. The moment is set to be must-watch TV for all Bollywood fans, especially those who love the Welcome franchise.

Wheel Of Fortune Holi Special Episode

During the show’s filming, an audience member shared that he is a big fan of Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, and an even bigger fan of the movie Welcome. He revealed that he had brought the famous Majnu Bhai painting and asked about the story behind it.

Responding to the fan, Anil Kapoor revealed that he still has the original Majnu Bhai painting. He added, “We [Akshay and Anil] did the first Welcome movie together. [Akshay] was not there in the second one. In the third movie, they had kicked me out. But we are reuniting for Welcome 4. … Hum phir saath mein karenge.”

This excited the audience for a blockbuster reunion. Kapoor also addressed the memes that have circulated over the years about the Welcome painting. But the veteran actor stressed the depth, the story, and the layers behind the painting’s backdrop.

Anil Kapoor On The Welcome Painting

The audience member then mentioned that t-shirts of the painting are also available. Radhika revealed that she also has a similar t-shirt. To this, Anil Kapoor revealed that he earns money in royalties from those t-shirts, leaving Akshay Kumar visibly shocked.

Delving deeper, Kapoor explained the painting’s philosophy. He went on to describe the imagery, noting that the painting depicts a horse and a donkey. He explained that the horse is active and fast, while the donkey is the opposite.

He then asked the audience members if they identified more with a horse or a donkey. Most audience members responded ‘horse.’ Anil explained that as the horse does all the work rapidly, appreciation is taken away from the donkey. He compared the horse to an employee and the donkey to the boss, which had the audience in fits of laughter. The episode combined festive cheer with insightful anecdotes, giving viewers a glimpse of the story and philosophy behind one of Bollywood’s most iconic movie symbols.

Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Saurabh Shukla will be featured on Wheel of Fortune’s upcoming episode. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM IST only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features.

Must Read: Exclusive! Ajay Devgn Astrological Prediction: Get Ready For Ajay Devgn 2.0 – Landmark Phase, AI Venture, South Collabs & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News