Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna is ready for a second re-run, and the Amar-Prem duo is arriving in the theaters from March 6, 2026. The last time the film arrived in the theaters, it could not grab many eyeballs! It would be interesting to see if the cult classic comedy finally climbs higher in the re-release charts.

When it comes to cult classics in Indian cinema, AAA sits right at the top. While the film wasn’t a blockbuster during its initial 1994 release, its legacy has only grown over the decades. Now, as the film prepares to arrive for the second time in a re-release format, all eyes are on whether it can outperform its April 2025 stint.

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office

During its first re-release in April 2025, Andaz Apna Apna earned only 1.36 crore in its lifetime run. This was an unexpected performance since the film had a massive fan following. Now that it gears up to re-release in the theaters for the second time, it has set its eyes on three easy targets.

The Opening Day Box Office

The first hurdle for this iconic comedy is its own recent history. During its re-release in April 2025, the film opened to a modest 25 lakh. As Aamir and Salman return almost a year later, the immediate goal is to overshadow this opening figure.

Surpassing The Lifetime Run

In its April 2025 re-run, Andaz Apna Apna managed to earn a net collection of 1.36 crore in India. For the second re-release, it must aim to surpass at least this lifetime total. With a slightly wider release and better showcasing, the film has the potential to double these numbers.

Top 10 BMS Sales

AAA currently holds the 9th spot in the list of biggest re-releases on BookMyShow (BMS) with a ticket sale of 22K in its lifetime. If the second re-release gains momentum, it could see both versions of the film occupying spots in the Top 10!

Check out the top 10 lifetime BMS sales of re-released Hindi films.

Tumbbad: 1.07 Million Sanam Teri Kasam: 1.03 Million Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 763K Rockstar: 300K+ Laila Majnu: 248K Kal Ho Naa Ho: 224K Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: 100K Veer Zaara: 74K Andaz Apna Apna: 22K Kaho Na Pyaar Hai: 20K

