Salman Khan has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades, yet he remains one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. Whenever we discuss Indian box office numbers, it’s hard to overlook the stellar run of the superstar during the 2010s. Salman ruled the era with his multiple big hits, and even today, despite going through a rough phase, he continues to dominate the Koimoi Star Ranking.

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Salman Khan tops the Star Ranking!

Today (December 27), on the occasion of Salman Khan‘s 60th birthday, it feels like an absolute joy to celebrate the actor’s dominance at the Indian box office. We all know that the golden era of big hits for Salman started with Dabangg (2010). After Dabangg, he delivered several successful movies in a row. In the post-COVID era, the superstar is experiencing poor form, but all of his films have still managed to cross the 100 crore mark in net collections. Such stardom has made him the king of the Koimoi Star Ranking!

From Dabangg to Sikandar, a whopping 11 films of Salman Khan have entered the 100 crore club. With Kick, Salman became a part of the 200 crore club, and to date, he has a total of 4 films in the club. In the coveted 300 crore club at the Indian box office, the superstar has a total of 3 films. The actor also has one film among Bollywood’s top 10 grossers overseas.

With such a glorious hold at the box office, Salman enjoys a total of 2850 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking and rules at the top position. He is above Shah Rukh Khan with 21.27% more points. For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh is holding the second spot with 2350 points.

Here’s the breakdown of Salman Khan’s 2850 points:

11 films in the 100 crore club (Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Tubelight, Race 3, Dabangg 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Sikandar) = 1100 points

4 films in the 200 crore club (Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bharat, and Tiger 3) = 800 points

3 films in the 300 crore club (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai) = 900 points

1 film in the top 10 Bollywood overseas grossers (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) = 50 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

