With only the advance sales of paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 has destroyed Pawan Kalyan’s record of the biggest paid preview of Indian Cinema. In fact, Ranveer Singh is now moving to the opening day records as well, which would be his next target after nailing the day 0 collections.

The Ranveer Singh storm has officially hit the Indian box office, it is turning into a full-blown hurricane. While the film is yet to see open its advance booking for the opening day on all screens, it has already opened some shows in Mumbai and the advance booking is open for these theaters over the first weekend in Mumbai!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 0

Coming to the paid previews on March 18, the film has already surpassed Pawan Kalyan‘s biggie to register the biggest paid preview with the advance sales itself! While They Call Him OG registered a 21 crore net collection with paid previews, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has managed to register a gross collection of 22.3 crore on March 12, till 4 PM.

Next Target – Day 1 Record

Now that the advance booking for day 1 opens on limited shows, the film will aim for Border 2‘s opening day collection, which will be shattered by a huge margin, with the advance booking itself! The film still has six days in its hands before it arrives in the theaters to destroy records!

Border 2 opened at the box office with a net collection of 32.1 crore in India. This number would be a cakewalk for Ranveer Singh‘s biggie once the advance booking for all the theaters open in India, and the film enters the rampage mode with its pre-sale itself. Eid 2026 will definitely set some huge records!

