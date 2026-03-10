Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Advance Sales (USA): Only 2.9% Of Pawan Kalyan's Last Premiere Pre-Sales

Pawan Kalyan is back to rule the box office but the numbers aren’t roaring just yet! With only 10 days to go, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is struggling to find its rhythm in the USA. Clashing with Dhurandhar 2, it would be interesting to see if the Power Star can pull off a box office miracle. The magical combo of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar is usually a recipe for a box office explosion, especially in the North American circuit where the Power Star enjoys a cult following.

Pawan Kalyan’s Last Arrival Was A Bomb!

The initial trend for UBS is raising more eyebrows than cheers. As of now, the film has managed to rake in only 2.9% of what Pawan Kalyan‘s last big premiere They Call Him OG, achieved in pre-sales. To put things into perspective, Pawan Kalyan needs a magic wand, and he needs it now!

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Advance Sales USA

The advance sales for the premiere show of Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the USA have hit a gross collection of $56.3K with 508 shows at 151 locations. Currently, 2.2K tickets have been sold for the film in advance for the premiere day! The total North America advance sales stand at $62K!

The reason these numbers are looking unsatisfactory is Pawan Kalyan himself! His last outing, They Call Him OG, was a monster in the US, setting the bar at a staggering $1.9 million for premiere pre-sales. Currently, UBS isn’t even close to this number!

Top 5 Telugu Premiere Pre-Sales of 2025 (USA)

At this pace, Ustaad Bhagat Singh needs to pull some magic to enter the top 5 Telugu pre-sales for the premiere day in the USA. While the top spot is held by They Call Him OG, the fifth spot is owned by Nani’s HIT 3.

Check out the top 5 Telugu premiere pre-sales of 2025 at the US box office (Gross Collection).

They Call Him OG: $1.9 Million The RajaSaab: $750K Game Changer: $657.9K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: $503K HIT 3: $415.9K

