Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor’s Spy Universe biggie Alpha has finally locked its release date. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is arriving on July 10, 2026. Expanding the Spy Universe, the film will target some major numbers at the box office since the Spy Universe has been struggling with its last two releases – War 2 & Tiger 3!

However, the casting for this female-led Spy Universe film looks solid. It might not stand as tall as Pathaan, War & Tiger, but it would still find a spot in the record book for nailing some major milestones at the box office.

Alpha Box Office Eyes 3 Records!

The spy Universe biggie is arriving at the box office in July, and it has set its eyes on 3 major box office records made by some of the biggest spy thrillers in Bollywood, including the films of the Spy Universe by YRF. Scroll down to check these box office targets set by Alia Bhatt‘s film!

Breaking Into The Top 10 Spy Openers

The first mission for Alpha is to enter the top 10 spy thriller openers in Bollywood. Currently, the tenth spot is owned by Baby’s 9.3 crore, but that will be out of the list as soon as Dhurandhar 2 arrives. So, Alia Bhatt will have to target Holiday’s 12 crore, which will occupy the tenth spot in the list after Dhurandhar 2‘s arrival!

Check out the top 10 openings for a spy thriller in Bollywood (India Net Collections.)

Pathaan: 57 crore War: 53.35 crore War 2: 52.5 crore Tiger 3: 44.5 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: 34.1 crore Ek Tha Tiger: 32.92 crore Dhurandhar: 28.6 crore Bang Bang: 27.54 crore Holiday: 12 crore Baby: 9.3 crore

Top 5 Spy Universe Openers

The next mission for Alia Bhatt’s biggie is to disrupt the hierarchy of the Spy Universe openers. It needs to enter the top 5, pushing Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai with 34.1 crore opening out of the top 5! If it manages to cross the 33 crore mark on Day 1, it will officially kick Salman Khan’s Tiger sequel out of the Top 5 and establish Alia Bhatt as a massive box office force in the spy thriller genre!

The Hattrick of Overseas 100 Crore Grossers

The YRF Spy Universe has a phenomenal track record internationally. Alpha is eyeing to become the next member of the Overseas 100 Crore Club. Currently, Pathaan rules this list, but War, War 2, and Ek Tha Tiger have not managed to hit the 100 crore mark overseas! Hopefully, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha will change this course!

Check out the Overseas box office performance of Spy Universe films (gross collection)

Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 57 crore Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): 128 crore War (2019): 91.58 crore Pathaan (2023): 412 crore Tiger 3 (2023): 125 crore War 2 (2025): 75 crore

