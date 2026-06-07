Masters of the Universe has finally arrived in theaters on June 5, and the film ends with not one but three post-credits scenes that reveal where the franchise could go next. While one scene serves as a fun tribute to longtime fans, the other two clearly set up major storylines for a future sequel.

Masters of the Universe Post-Credits Scene 1 Explained: Orko’s Cartoon Callback

The first post-credits scene focuses on Orko, the floating magician who had only a small role in the movie itself. In a playful callback to the classic 1980s cartoon series, Orko delivers a humorous moral lesson about the film’s events.

The scene also features a more cartoon-accurate version of Prince Adam and acts as a nostalgic nod to longtime Masters of the Universe fans. Although it does not directly advance the story, it suggests that Orko will have a bigger role moving forward and could become a more active member of He-Man’s team in the sequel.

Masters of the Universe Post-Credits Scene 2 Explained: She-Ra Finally Appears

The second scene is easily the biggest surprise. Queen Marlena speaks about hoping that “she” will one day return home. The movie then reveals that the person she is talking about is Adora.

Moments later, a mysterious warrior holding the Sword of Protection transforms into She-Ra and declares that she is no longer Force Captain Adora.

This scene officially introduces She-Ra into the live-action universe. It also hints that Hordak, one of the franchise’s most famous villains, could become the main antagonist of the next movie.

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How The She-Ra Reveal Sets Up Masters Of The Universe 2

The post-credits reveal appears to set up a live-action version of the classic Secret of the Sword storyline. In the original lore, Adora is Prince Adam’s long-lost twin sister who was kidnapped as a baby and raised by Hordak.

While the movie may change some details of her origin, the scene strongly suggests that the sequel will explore the connection between Adam and Adora while expanding the story beyond Eternia and into Etheria, She-Ra’s home world.

Masters of the Universe Post-Credits Scene 3 Explained: Skeletor’s Return Teased

The final post-credits scene focuses on Skeletor. Although He-Man seemingly destroys him during the final battle, Evil-Lyn returns to Castle Grayskull and picks up his skull from the battlefield.

She jokes that he has “looked better” before walking away. As the scene ends, Skeletor’s familiar laugh can be heard in the background, confirming that he is not truly gone.

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How Skeletor Could Return In The Masters Of The Universe Sequel?

The teaser leaves several possibilities open. Skeletor could be revived through magic with the help of Hordak or through the underworld. Keldor’s identity could also be revealed in the sequel, exploring his connection to the royal family of Eternia, making it a major twist for the sequel.

This could become one of the most important storylines in future movies, especially if Hordak plays a larger role in bringing him back.

What The Masters Of The Universe Post-Credits Scenes Mean For The Future Franchise

Together, the three post-credits scenes make one thing clear: Masters of the Universe is already planning a much bigger story.

With Orko becoming more involved, She-Ra officially entering the franchise, Hordak waiting in the shadows, and Skeletor preparing for a comeback, the sequel appears set to expand the world of Eternia in a major way and bring some of the franchise’s most beloved characters to the big screen.

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