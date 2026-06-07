British actor Patrick Godfrey passed away on June 4, 2026. According to Deadline, the actor was 93 and died peacefully, surrounded by family. In his long career spanning several decades, Godfrey was part of numerous films and television shows, making him a household name beyond the UK. So let’s take a deep dive into five of his best films and where to watch them.

1. The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

Director: Kevin Reynolds

Kevin Reynolds IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: The Count of Monte Cristo is about a sailor named Dante who is falsely framed for treason. He is sent to an island prison for 13 years. The film is adapted from Alexandre Dumas’ namesake 1844 novel. Godfrey played the supporting role of Morrell in the film.

2. Maurice (1987)

Director: James Ivory

James Ivory IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Philo, Kanopy

Plot: Maurice is a period romance drama about its namesake protagonist who confesses his love to a person. But after facing rejection, he slowly comes to terms with his sexuality. The plot takes place in 1909 Cambridge.

3. Les Misérables (2012)

Director: Tom Hoope

Tom Hoope IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: The epic period musical film is set in the 19th century and follows a man who takes care of a factory worker’s daughter. He is also being chased by a policeman. It remains one of Godfrey’s most successful and recognizable works.

4. A Room with a View (1986)

Director: James Ivory

James Ivory IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Set during the Edwardian era, A Room with a View is about a woman who falls in love with a free-spirited man. It is adapted from the namesake 1908 novel by E.M. Forster. The film is a breezy watch, and it should be on your watchlist.

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5. Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Director: Andy Tennant

Andy Tennant IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Streaming on: Disney+

Plot: Ever After is inspired by the popular 1697 fairy tale, Cinderella. It focuses on a young girl who is forced to work as a servant by her stepmother. She crosses paths with Prince Henry and falls in love with him.

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