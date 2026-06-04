Gram Chikitsalay is another small-village drama that has connected with the viewers not through larger-than-life performances but through simple characters and relatable stories. Like Panchayat and Dupahiya, another TVF series has quietly found its audience with its mix of humor, emotion, and everyday struggles. After immense love, Amol Parashar’s show is now returning for a second season.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Release Date

The comedy-drama is officially coming back for a second season, with Dr. Prabhat, played by Amol Parashar, set to continue his journey in the fictional village of Bhathkandi. The makers have confirmed that Gram Chikitsalay season 2 will premiere on June 23, 2026. This would bring the audience back to the world of the struggling primary health center and the people who depend on it.

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Gram Chikitsalay Season Plot

The heartwarming comedy-drama continues to explore the harsh realities of healthcare in rural India, laced with humor and emotion, capturing the resilience, warmth, and quirks of village life. The upcoming season will continue the journey of Dr. Prabhat, who is determined to improve healthcare facilities in the village despite facing constant roadblocks. He will battle fresh obstacles to revive a struggling Primary Health Centre in the Bhathkandi village.

While he has gradually earned the trust of some villagers, new problems continue to arise. The latest chapter is expected to explore the challenges of balancing idealism with reality as he tries to keep the health center running. Dr. Prabhat learns that running a rural healthcare center requires far more than medical knowledge alone.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Cast

Directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, Gram Chikitsalay is produced by The Viral Fever. Gram Chikitsalay returns with Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Garima Vikrant Singh reprising their roles, with Dinesh Lal Yadav joining the series.

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