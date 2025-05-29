Amol Parashar’s web series Gram Chikitsalay has garnered love and attention despite mixed reviews and a lukewarm start on Prime Video. The show by TVF is very similar to the blueprint of Panchayat, and there have been comparisons between the two ever since it dropped.

Amol Parashar Impresses!

Amol Parashar’s version of Doctor Sahab has clearly hit a chord with audiences as the web series garnered a viewership of 10.9 million views in three weeks, finding a consistent spot in the top 5 most viewed web series of the week.

Gram Chikitsalay arrived on Prime Video on May 9. In the list of the most-watched streaming original series in India for the week of May 19 – May 25, 2025, the web series garnered 2.7 million views in the third week, taking the third spot, based on audience research by Ormax.

Check out the week-wise viewership data for the social-comedy web series.

Week 1: 2.4 million

Week 2: 5.8 million

Week 3: 2.7 million

Total: 10.9 million

Gram Chikitsalay VS Panchayat S3

Panchayat season 3 arrived in 2024 and it was the second most-viewed web series of 2024 as per Ormax’s Annual data. Starring Jitendra Kumar as the lead Sachiv Babu, the web series garnered a viewership of 28.2 million on Prime Video.

Currently, Gram Chikitsalay has managed to garner only 38.6% of the lifetime viewership of Panchayat season 3. It would be interesting to see if it manages to reach even half of Panchayat‘s total views!

Will It Manage To Surpass Other Shows By TVF?

While Panchayat was the most-viewed show by TVF in 2024, other shows of the platform also garnered huge numbers. Kota Factory Season 3 on Netflix garnered 15.8 million views, Gullak Season 4 garnered 12.1 million views. Hopefully Gram Panchayat will surpass Gullak season 4’s viewership in the next week!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. Estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode.

