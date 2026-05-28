Netflix’s latest reality show, Desi Bling, made its grand global premiere last week, offering viewers a peek into the ultra-luxurious, deeply dramatic social circles of Dubai’s wealthiest non-resident Indians (NRIs). While critics spent the entire week heavily dismantling the show for its over-dramatic, regressive relationship dynamics and scripted showdowns, the general audience has chosen a completely different path: absolute, unapologetic binge-watching!

According to the official debut viewership tracking, the Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash starrer has registered the 2nd best debut for an Indian show on Netflix in 2026! Despite delivering a rage bait, the show has managed to churn out decent viewership numbers in its debut week.

Desi Bling OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from May 18 to May 24, Desi Bling, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 2.4 million on Netflix against 10.4 million viewing hours and secured the 6th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English shows on Netflix.

The show’s digital traction can be traced down to two primary magnets – the astronomical wealth of Dubai’s elite and the ultimate proposal of India’s biggest television couple.

Check out the debut week’s viewership for the top 5 shows on Netflix, which are ranked from highest to lowest. These shows arrived on Netflix in 2024 – 26.

Taskaree (2026): 5.4 Million Heeramandi (2024): 4.5 Million IC 814 (2024): 4.1 Million The Royals (2025): 3 Million Ba***ds Of Bollywood (2025): 2.8 Million Delhi Crime S3 | Black Warrant (2025): 2.3 Million Desi Bling (2026): 2.1 Million Mandala Murders: (2025): 1.9 Million Dabba Cartel (2025): 1.8 Million Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (2025) | Maamla Legal Hai S2 (2026) | Kohraa S2 (2026): 1.6 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix & Ormax for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix/Ormax.

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