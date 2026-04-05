Delivering the strange and strict ways of a legal system in a comic manner is a talent. When Netflix’s Maamla Legal Hai premiered in 2024, it delivered a promising plot about the lives of judges and lawyers of Patparganj District Court. With each verdict, the legal system faced a new challenge. What might look straightforward to the common man might not be the case when making a decision that can change the course of one’s life. Maamla Legal Hai made its much-awaited return with a sequel on April 3, 2026, with 8 episodes. The sequel takes the story of VD Tyagi and the lawyers forward and presents a few turns that are quite interestingly unpredictable. Let’s take a look at the events of Maamla Legal Hai season 2 and see how the show ends.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 Plot

Maamal Legal Hai Season 2 begins with VD Tyagi taking an oath as the Principal District Judge (PDJ) of the Patparganj District Court. However, he coughs during the oath, rendering it inadmissible. However, this is only the beginning of the challenges he will encounter as the PDJ. As the show progresses, we see Sujata settle into her new chamber as VD Tyagi moves out.

Ananya fights a case and an arch-nemesis while juggling her relationships with Law (aka Nikunj) and Vishwas. Sujata and Mintu try to share the space as chamber partners, while Mintu tries to win favor to become the bar president. With each episode, a new case challenges the lawyers’ and viewers’ perceptions of what it truly means to “gain justice.” Nevertheless, each character’s actions lead to a comic yet thoughtful revelation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2: What VD Tyagi Does After The Shocking Death Sentence

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 beautifully ties up all the ongoing matters. VD Tyagi manages to come out of every problem to save his face and win the favor of his colleagues. He also manages to nab the fake Kailash Shubhkela, when they all learn that he is the absconding conman Sajjan Patnaik.

In the finale episode of Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, VD Tyagi faces a dilemma of delivering a punishment to a 24-year-old boy responsible for murdering two teen boys. The prosecutor requests a death sentence, but VD Tyagi struggles to make an immediate decision. He takes his time to refer to past verdicts and consult his father and colleagues. He finally delivers the verdict of a death sentence to the boy, a sentence that has rarely been dispensed in the Indian legal system. VD Tyagi breaks down in his chamber when he speaks to his father. The verdict troubled him so much that he returned to his old chambers and asked if he could join them again.

Ravi Kishan’s performance as VD Tyagi is admirable. He delivered a very nuanced performance that makes you want to root for the man in the black coat. VD Tyagi’s work as a judge revealed several loopholes and stressors on the Indian legal system. The confounding mess of evidence rooms, lack of budgets for proper infrastructure, and the politics of being a judge all come into light as VD Tyagi sees life from behind the bench.

What happens to other characters in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2?

Ananya finally wins her first case against the Fire Clone deodorant company. She also beats Nayana Arora, her long-standing nemesis, making her win even sweeter. The trial shows how lawyers must twist, bend, and stretch the rules to secure the most favorable decision for their clients. It also showed how conglomerates use their monetary power and influence to get what they want. Dinesh Lal Yadav, aka Nirhua, gave a cameo that provided an insight into how consumerism works. People watch ads and believe what is shown, failing to read labels and warnings. Kusha Kapila’s portrayal of Nayana Arora also offers an interesting insight into the lawyers who represent conglomerates in court. The Ananaya X Nayana fight gave a hit of nostalgia to Jolly LLB 2, where lawyers from different social standings fight a case and show the stark realities of the working class versus the elite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Ananya and Vishwas’s connection is undeniable. One might suspect that Vishwas feels more deeply for Ananya than for his fiancée, Aarti. When Aarti visits him at the court, thinking to give him a surprise proposal with chai and samosa – two of his favorite things, she bonds with Ananya. However, when Ananya suggests a samosa from a different vendor, Aarti protests that she would know better. But when Vishwas later asks for the same vendor that Ananya recommended, Aarti is hurt and shocked and decides to call off the engagement.

Sujata and Mintu share the chamber now that VD Tyagi has moved out. Everyone around them hopes for a romance, and it does come true, even if it is an online romance. Sujata tricks Mintu into an online romance but eventually decides to stop the affair. She ends up having real feelings for him, but he remains in the dark until the end. Meanwhile, he wishes to gain favor with the lawyers and, hence, tries every way to make his presence felt as the next bar president.

Law, aka Nikunj’s harassment case, is also a pivotal point raised in the show. When he complains about harassment from his landlady, the police and his lawyer colleagues find it hard to believe. Only Ananya fights for him. But the landlady, in turn, files a harassment complaint against Nikunj, and the police immediately begin to take notes. This goes to show that harassment of any kind can happen to a man or a woman. Just because harassment against men goes undetected and unreported doesn’t mean that they should not be given a safe space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Will There Be Maamla Legal Hai Season 3?

At the time of this writing, there has been no official announcement about a third season for Maamla Legal Hai. However, viewers can expect a third season after the stunning finale. VD Tyagi’s return to his chamber, asking if he could join them again, hints that the death sentence verdict has certainly shaken him. Not just that, but as the principal district judge, he was taken away from being a lawyer and from fighting cases, which he truly enjoyed. Throughout the season, we see his frustration that he was unable to “shake the system” the way he wanted and instead had to look into the administration and infrastructure of the place, ensuring the court remained up to standards at all times.

When the fake Kailash Shubhkela told VD Tyagi that he looked energetic while justifying events during the pen fight, Tyagi too realized that being the judge might have been his dream, but his passion was being a lawyer and fighting for the people.

Sujata’s resolve to end her online romance with Mintu and to try dating him in real life also hints at the two’s potential. Granted, the revelation will be messy, as Sujata played with Mintu’s feelings.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Panchayat Turns 6: Prime Video Announces Season 5 Filming

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News