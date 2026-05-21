Toy Story 5, directed by Andrew Stanton and produced by Pixar, is among the big releases of the year. It is part of one of the highest-grossing animated franchises. The movie will be released next month. June is peak time for summer releases, and Jurassic World set the biggest opening weekend ever for June releases. Still, Toy Story 5 is a strong contender to challenge that record as part of a long-standing, successful franchise. Keep scrolling for deets.

It is the direct sequel to 2019’s Toy Story 4, and since it was released in the pre-COVID era, a lot has changed. The family movies have shown amazing performances at the box office, and the same is expected for the upcoming movie. The movie once again features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Blake Clark, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Melissa Villaseñor, Kristen Schaal, and Keanu Reeves in their previous roles.

Jurassic World has recorded the biggest opening weekend ever for June releases!

Jurassic World is the first reboot of the Jurassic Park franchise and the first film in the Jurassic World film series. The Chris Pratt starrer collected $208.8 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Mojo, it is the all-time biggest opening weekend for June releases at the North American box office. It was released in 2015, and the film has held on to that record for a decade now.

How much does Toy Story 5 need to beat Jurassic World’s domestic opening weekend?

Toy Story 5 has a massive target to follow if it wishes to earn the biggest opening weekend of all time for June releases in North America. The Toy Story Sequel must earn around $210 million to set a new benchmark for the highest opening weekend ever among June releases. It could achieve the all-time biggest opening weekend among June releases by just earning $209 million.

Check out the all-time top 5 biggest opening weekends of June

Jurassic World – $208.8 million Incredibles 2 – $182.7 million Inside Out 2 – $154.2 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $148.02 million Jurassic World: Dominion – $145.07 million

So, even to break into the top 5, Toy Story 5 would have to beat Jurassic World: Dominion’s $145.07 million debut weekend in North America.

What is Toy Story 5 about?

After Woody left Bonnie to help abandoned toys find owners, Jessie became the leader of Bonnie’s room, with Buzz Lightyear as her second-in-command. However, a now eight-year-old Bonnie has become enamored of her new favorite plaything, a frog-like tablet named Lilypad. Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19.

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