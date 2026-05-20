Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, the latest film in the long-running Star Wars franchise and a follow-up to the Disney+ show The Mandalorian, is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. Starring The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal in the lead role, the sci-fi action-adventure film is directed by Jon Favreau, the filmmaker behind two Iron Man films and 2019’s The Lion King. The movie also features Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver.

Star Wars Franchise – Box Office Total (Worldwide)

So far, the live-action Star Wars films, including two standalone entries, Rogue One and Solo, have earned a staggering $10.348 billion at the global box office. So, The Mandalorian and Grogu would need to earn roughly $652 million worldwide to surpass the $11 billion mark.

Theatrical Break-Even Point

The latest Star Wars film will also aim to achieve a crucial box-office milestone: crossing its theatrical break-even point. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was made on an estimated budget of $165 million, so it would need to earn around $412.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. Considering the franchise’s massive fan following across the world and its box office track record, The Mandalorian and Grogu is expected to hit that benchmark during its original release.

Now, let’s find out how much the film needs to earn worldwide to surpass the global totals of the Alien films starring Sigourney Weaver. So, first, let’s take a look at how her four Alien films performed at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Alien (1979): $79 million

Aliens (1986): $85.2 million

Alien 3 (1992): $159.8 million

Alien: Resurrection (1997): $161.4 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above numbers show that for The Mandalorian and Grogu to outgross all Alien films starring Sigourney Weaver, it needs to at least match Alien: Resurrection’s $161.4 million global haul. According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, the film is tracking to earn between $65 million and $75 million in North America during its opening 3-day weekend, with a potential global debut in the $140-160 million range.

Now, the ball is with #TheMandalorianAndGrogu, kicking off rollout at Global #BoxOffice on WED.

After mixed reviews, industry is cautious, with projections seeing a 65M-75M 3-day weekend in the US & a 75M-85M 5-day opening overseas, for a 140M-160M Global opening.

If that becomes… pic.twitter.com/emZHr2F9LW — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) May 19, 2026

Based on the above projections, it looks like The Mandalorian and Grogu won’t have much trouble surpassing the $161.4 million figure and outgross all four Alien films starring Sigourney Weaver. However, the final verdict will become clear after its release on May 22.

What’s The Mandalorian and Grogu All About?

After the fall of the Empire, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu are enlisted for an important mission. It also features Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver in key roles.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Trailer

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