The Bollywood film industry, known for its vibrant and diverse productions, has witnessed a significant trend in recent years, with movies racing to enter the coveted 100 crore club at the Indian box office. This club refers to Bollywood films that have successfully crossed the 100-crore mark in domestic net collections. Here, we’ll look at the Bollywood/Hindi films in the 100 crore club and the number of days it took them to enter the club.
For the unversed, Ghajini was the first Bollywood film to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. However, the film took a long time to achieve this feat. It was in the mid-2010s that the race to the 100 crore club became more pronounced, with several films crossing the mark within days of their release.
Check out the list of fastest Bollywood films to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, including the number of days they took to achieve the feat (Please note that the list also includes Hindi dubbed versions of down South films):
Last updated: August 19, 2026
|Rank
|Movie Name
|Number of Days (to reach 100 cr)
|India Collection
(INR Cr)
|Release Year
|1
|Dhurandhar 2
|1
|1186.32
|2026
|2
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|2
|836.09
|2024
|3
|Jawan
|2
|640.42
|2023
|4
|Animal
|2
|554.00
|2023
|5
|Pathaan
|2
|543.22
|2023
|6
|Tiger 3
|2
|286.00
|2023
|7
|War 2
|2
|244.29
|2025
|8
|KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)
|2
|434.62
|2022
|9
|Stree 2
|2+
|627.50
|2024
|10
|Border 2
|3
|362.76
|2026
|11
|Dhurandhar
|3
|894.49
|2025
|12
|Singham Again
|3
|270.61
|2024
|13
|Chhaava
|3
|615.39
|2025
|14
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|3
|281.56
|2024
|15
|Gadar 2
|3
|524.75
|2023
|16
|Adipurush
|3
|147.00
|2023
|17
|Brahmastra (Hindi)
|3
|244.00
|2022
|18
|War
|3
|317.77
|2019
|19
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|3
|145.29
|2018
|20
|Sanju
|3
|341.22
|2018
|21
|Race 3
|3
|169.00
|2018
|22
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|3
|339.16
|2017
|23
|Baahubali 2 Hindi
|3
|511.00
|2017
|24
|Dangal
|3
|387.39
|2016
|25
|Sultan
|3
|300.45
|2016
|26
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|3
|207.40
|2015
|27
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|3
|320.34
|2015
|28
|Happy New Year
|3
|205.00
|2014
|29
|Dhoom 3
|3
|280.25
|2013
|30
|Chennai Express
|3+
|226.70
|2013
|31
|Saiyaara
|4
|337.69
|2025
|32
|Fighter
|4
|215.00
|2024
|33
|Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)
|4
|295.00
|2024
|34
|Dunki
|4
|232.00
|2023
|35
|Bharat
|4
|209.36
|2019
|36
|Padmaavat
|4
|300.00
|2018
|37
|Golmaal Again
|4
|205.72
|2017
|38
|PK
|4
|339.50
|2014
|39
|Krrish 3
|4
|240.50
|2013
|40
|Housefull 5
|4
|186.49
|2025
|41
|Awarapan 2
|5
|104.63
|2026
|42
|Sikandar
|5
|129.95
|2025
|43
|RRR (Hindi)
|5
|277.00
|2022
|44
|Sooryavanshi
|5
|195.04
|2021
|45
|Dabangg 3
|5
|150.00
|2019
|46
|Housefull 4
|5
|206.00
|2019
|47
|Saaho
|5
|149.00
|2019
|48
|Mission Mangal
|5
|200.16
|2019
|49
|Kabir Singh
|5
|278.24
|2019
|50
|Simmba
|5
|240.22
|2018
|51
|2.0 (Hindi)
|5
|188.00
|2018
|52
|Bang Bang
|5
|181.03
|2014
|53
|Singham Returns
|5
|141.00
|2014
|54
|Kick
|5
|233.00
|2014
|55
|Thamma
|6
|157.04
|2025
|56
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|6
|276.90
|2020
|57
|Good Newwz
|6
|201.14
|2019
|58
|Baaghi 2
|6
|165.00
|2018
|59
|Tubelight
|6
|121.25
|2017
|60
|Raees
|6
|137.51
|2017
|61
|Dabangg 2
|6
|158.50
|2012
|62
|Ek Tha Tiger
|6
|198.00
|2012
|63
|Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi)
|7
|224.53
|2025
|64
|Drishyam 2
|7
|240.59
|2022
|65
|Kesari
|7
|153.00
|2019
|66
|Dilwale
|7
|148.00
|2015
|67
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|7
|190.03
|2013
|68
|Dhamaal 4
|8
|177.77
|2026
|69
|Welcome To The Jungle
|8
|137.93
|2026
|70
|Bhooth Bangla
|8
|199.23
|2026
|71
|Sky Force
|8
|134.93
|2025
|72
|Salaar (Hindi)
|8
|152.00
|2023
|73
|The Kashmir Files
|8
|252.50
|2022
|74
|Gully Boy
|8
|139.38
|2019
|75
|Judwaa 2
|8
|138.00
|2017
|76
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|8
|133.60
|2017
|77
|Bodyguard
|8
|142.00
|2011
|78
|Sitaare Zameen Par
|9
|166.58
|2025
|79
|Raid 2
|9
|179.17
|2025
|80
|The Kerala Story
|9
|238.27
|2023
|81
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
|9
|184.32
|2022
|82
|Total Dhamaal
|9
|152.00
|2019
|83
|M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
|9
|133.04
|2016
|84
|Rustom
|9
|127.42
|2016
|85
|Bajirao Mastani
|9
|184.00
|2015
|86
|OMG 2
|9
|150.00
|2023
|87
|3 Idiots
|9+
|202.00
|2009
|88
|Tere Ishk Mein
|10
|119.5
|2025
|89
|Uri - The Surgical Strike
|10
|243.77
|2019
|90
|Shaitaan
|10
|151.00
|2024
|91
|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
|10
|110.00
|2023
|92
|Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
|10
|153.30
|2023
|93
|Super 30
|10
|146.10
|2019
|94
|Airlift
|10
|129.00
|2016
|95
|Jai Ho
|10
|111.00
|2014
|96
|Ra.One
|10
|115.00
|2011
|97
|Dabangg
|10
|145.00
|2010
|98
|Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
|11
|146.00
|2023
|99
|Dream Girl
|11
|139.70
|2019
|100
|Kaabil
|11
|126.35
|2017
|101
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|11
|152.00
|2015
|102
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|11
|120.65
|2012
|103
|Rowdy Rathore
|11
|131.00
|2012
|104
|Agneepath
|11
|123.00
|2012
|105
|Mahavatar Narsimha
|12
|247.96
|2025
|106
|Chhichhore
|12
|148.83
|2019
|107
|Jolly LLB 2
|12
|117.00
|2017
|108
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
|12
|110.00
|2013
|109
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|12
|112.50
|2016
|110
|Ready
|12
|120.00
|2011
|111
|Jolly LLB 3
|13
|117.6
|2025
|112
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
|13
|128.89
|2022
|113
|Gold
|13
|107.37
|2018
|114
|Housefull 3
|13
|109.00
|2016
|115
|Don 2
|13
|106.00
|2011
|116
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|14
|116.60
|2017
|117
|Ek Villain
|14
|105.50
|2014
|118
|Race 2
|14
|102.00
|2013
|119
|Bala
|15
|116.38
|2019
|120
|Holiday
|15
|112.65
|2014
|121
|Stree
|16
|129.67
|2018
|122
|Son Of Sardaar
|16
|105.03
|2012
|123
|Ghajini
|16+
|114.00
|2008
|124
|Cocktail 2
|17
|104.53
|2026
|125
|83
|17
|100.85
|2021
|126
|Badhaai Ho
|17
|136.80
|2018
|127
|Raazi
|17
|123.17
|2018
|128
|ABCD 2
|17
|105.74
|2015
|129
|Barfi!
|17
|120.00
|2012
|130
|Housefull 2
|17
|114.00
|2012
|131
|Golmaal 3
|17
|107.00
|2010
|132
|Dream Girl 2
|21
|105.00
|2023
|133
|Raid
|22
|101.54
|2018
|134
|Grand Masti
|24
|102.50
|2013
|135
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|24+
|103.50
|2013
|136
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|25
|108.71
|2018
|137
|Munjya
|25
|107.00
|2024
|138
|De De Pyaar De
|26
|102.40
|2019
|139
|2 States
|28
|104.00
|2014
|140
|Shivaay
|31
|100.35
|2016
|141
|Singham
|37
|100.00
|2011