The Bollywood film industry, known for its vibrant and diverse productions, has witnessed a significant trend in recent years, with movies racing to enter the coveted 100 crore club at the Indian box office. This club refers to Bollywood films that have successfully crossed the 100-crore mark in domestic net collections. Here, we’ll look at the Bollywood/Hindi films in the 100 crore club and the number of days it took them to enter the club.

For the unversed, Ghajini was the first Bollywood film to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. However, the film took a long time to achieve this feat. It was in the mid-2010s that the race to the 100 crore club became more pronounced, with several films crossing the mark within days of their release.

Check out the list of fastest Bollywood films to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, including the number of days they took to achieve the feat (Please note that the list also includes Hindi dubbed versions of down South films):

Last updated: August 19, 2026