The Bollywood film industry, known for its vibrant and diverse productions, has witnessed a significant trend in recent years, with movies racing to enter the coveted 100 crore club at the Indian box office. This club refers to Bollywood films that have successfully crossed the net collection of 100 crores in the domestic market. Here, we’ll take a look at the fastest films to enter the 100 crore club!

For the unversed, Ghajini was the first Bollywood film to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. However, the film took a long time to achieve this feat. It was in the mid-2010s that the race to the 100 crore club became more pronounced, with several films crossing the mark within days of their release.

Check out the list of fastest Bollywood films to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, including the number of days they took to achieve the feat (Please note that the list also includes Hindi dubbed versions of down South films):

As we can see, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan are the fastest and the only Bollywood films to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office in just two days. These films are expected to remain at the top in the coming years as hitting 100 crores in a single day looks a bit difficult task. At most, upcoming Bollywood will tie with them by achieving the feat in two days.

Among down South films, only Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 has managed to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office in just two days with its Hindi dubbed version.

(+ means including paid previews, * means still running in theatres)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

