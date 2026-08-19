The Bollywood film industry, known for its vibrant and diverse productions, has witnessed a significant trend in recent years, with movies racing to enter the coveted 100 crore club at the Indian box office. This club refers to Bollywood films that have successfully crossed the 100-crore mark in domestic net collections. Here, we’ll look at the Bollywood/Hindi films in the 100 crore club and the number of days it took them to enter the club.

For the unversed, Ghajini was the first Bollywood film to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. However, the film took a long time to achieve this feat. It was in the mid-2010s that the race to the 100 crore club became more pronounced, with several films crossing the mark within days of their release.

Check out the list of fastest Bollywood films to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, including the number of days they took to achieve the feat (Please note that the list also includes Hindi dubbed versions of down South films):

Last updated: August 19, 2026

RankMovie NameNumber of Days (to reach 100 cr)India Collection
(INR Cr)		Release Year
1Dhurandhar 211186.322026
2Pushpa 2 (Hindi)2836.092024
3Jawan2640.422023
4Animal2554.002023
5Pathaan2543.222023
6Tiger 32286.002023
7War 22244.292025
8KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)2434.622022
9Stree 22+627.502024
10Border 23362.762026
11Dhurandhar3894.492025
12Singham Again3270.612024
13Chhaava3615.392025
14Bhool Bhulaiyaa 33281.562024
15Gadar 23524.752023
16Adipurush3147.002023
17Brahmastra (Hindi)3244.002022
18War3317.772019
19Thugs Of Hindostan3145.292018
20Sanju3341.222018
21Race 33169.002018
22Tiger Zinda Hai3339.162017
23Baahubali 2 Hindi3511.002017
24Dangal3387.392016
25Sultan3300.452016
26Prem Ratan Dhan Payo3207.402015
27Bajrangi Bhaijaan3320.342015
28Happy New Year3205.002014
29Dhoom 33280.252013
30Chennai Express3+226.702013
31Saiyaara4337.692025
32Fighter4215.002024
33Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)4295.002024
34Dunki4232.002023
35Bharat4209.362019
36Padmaavat4300.002018
37Golmaal Again4205.722017
38PK4339.502014
39Krrish 34240.502013
40Housefull 54186.492025
41Awarapan 25104.632026
42Sikandar5129.952025
43RRR (Hindi)5277.002022
44Sooryavanshi5195.042021
45Dabangg 35150.002019
46Housefull 45206.002019
47Saaho5149.002019
48Mission Mangal5200.162019
49Kabir Singh5278.242019
50Simmba5240.222018
512.0 (Hindi)5188.002018
52Bang Bang5181.032014
53Singham Returns5141.002014
54Kick5233.002014
55Thamma6157.042025
56Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior6276.902020
57Good Newwz6201.142019
58Baaghi 26165.002018
59Tubelight6121.252017
60Raees6137.512017
61Dabangg 26158.502012
62Ek Tha Tiger6198.002012
63Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi)7224.532025
64Drishyam 27240.592022
65Kesari7153.002019
66Dilwale7148.002015
67Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani7190.032013
68Dhamaal 48177.772026
69Welcome To The Jungle8137.932026
70Bhooth Bangla8199.232026
71Sky Force8134.932025
72Salaar (Hindi)8152.002023
73The Kashmir Files8252.502022
74Gully Boy8139.382019
75Judwaa 28138.002017
76Toilet: Ek Prem Katha8133.602017
77Bodyguard8142.002011
78Sitaare Zameen Par9166.582025
79Raid 29179.172025
80The Kerala Story9238.272023
81Bhool Bhulaiyaa 29184.322022
82Total Dhamaal9152.002019
83M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story9133.042016
84Rustom9127.422016
85Bajirao Mastani9184.002015
86OMG 29150.002023
873 Idiots9+202.002009
88Tere Ishk Mein10119.52025
89Uri - The Surgical Strike10243.772019
90Shaitaan10151.002024
91Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan10110.002023
92Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani10153.302023
93Super 3010146.102019
94Airlift10129.002016
95Jai Ho10111.002014
96Ra.One10115.002011
97Dabangg10145.002010
98Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar11146.002023
99Dream Girl11139.702019
100Kaabil11126.352017
101Tanu Weds Manu Returns11152.002015
102Jab Tak Hai Jaan11120.652012
103Rowdy Rathore11131.002012
104Agneepath11123.002012
105Mahavatar Narsimha12247.962025
106Chhichhore12148.832019
107Jolly LLB 212117.002017
108Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela12110.002013
109Ae Dil Hai Mushkil12112.502016
110Ready12120.002011
111Jolly LLB 313117.62025
112Gangubai Kathiawadi13128.892022
113Gold13107.372018
114Housefull 313109.002016
115Don 213106.002011
116Badrinath Ki Dulhania14116.602017
117Ek Villain14105.502014
118Race 214102.002013
119Bala15116.382019
120Holiday15112.652014
121Stree16129.672018
122Son Of Sardaar16105.032012
123Ghajini16+114.002008
124Cocktail 217104.532026
1258317100.852021
126Badhaai Ho17136.802018
127Raazi17123.172018
128ABCD 217105.742015
129Barfi!17120.002012
130Housefull 217114.002012
131Golmaal 317107.002010
132Dream Girl 221105.002023
133Raid22101.542018
134Grand Masti24102.502013
135Bhaag Milkha Bhaag24+103.502013
136Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety25108.712018
137Munjya25107.002024
138De De Pyaar De26102.402019
1392 States28104.002014
140Shivaay31100.352016
141Singham37100.002011

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