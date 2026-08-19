The box office collection has become the most important tool to measure stardom. It’s very much justifiable as an actor’s face value plays an important role in the film’s performance in the lifetime run and entry into the coveted box office clubs. So, don’t miss out on Star Ranking, aka Star Box Office Power Index, to know where your favorite actor is standing purely based on their film’s performance!

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club 400 Crs Points: 400 x Number Of Films In The 400 Crore Club 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club 600 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 600 Crore Club Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers



In case of a tie, the position is given based on the number of movies of an actor exceeding the other actor in a higher box office club (for example- an actor with one 300 crore grosser will be placed above the other actor who has no 300 crore grosser) OR In case of a tie, where both actors share the same number of movies in a coveted club, the actor with higher movie collection will be placed above

(Please note that the list includes the Star Ranking of Bollywood actors based on their films’ performance at the Indian box office. Also, down South stars are included in the list based on the performance of their films in Hindi)

Check out the ranking of actors based on their box office power:

Last Updated: August 19, 2026