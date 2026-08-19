The box office collection has become the most important tool to measure stardom. It’s very much justifiable as an actor’s face value plays an important role in the film’s performance in the lifetime run and entry into the coveted box office clubs. So, don’t miss out on Star Ranking, aka Star Box Office Power Index, to know where your favorite actor is standing purely based on their film’s performance!

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

    • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
    • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
    • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
    • 400 Crs Points: 400 x Number Of Films In The 400 Crore Club
    • 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
    • 600 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 600 Crore Club
    • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In case of a tie, the position is given based on the number of movies of an actor exceeding the other actor in a higher box office club (for example- an actor with one 300 crore grosser will be placed above the other actor who has no 300 crore grosser) OR In case of a tie, where both actors share the same number of movies in a coveted club, the actor with higher movie collection will be placed above

(Please note that the list includes the Star Ranking of Bollywood actors based on their films’ performance at the Indian box office. Also, down South stars are included in the list based on the performance of their films in Hindi)

Check out the ranking of actors based on their box office power:

Last Updated: August 19, 2026

RankStarsTotal
1Ranveer Singh3000
2Salman Khan2850
3Akshay Kumar2400
4Shah Rukh Khan2350
5Ajay Devgn2000
6Aamir Khan1500
7Ranbir Kapoor1450
8Hrithik Roshan1300
9Prabhas1100
10Allu Arjun900
11Vicky Kaushal800
12Sunny Deol800
13John Abraham750
14Rajkummar Rao700
15Varun Dhawan700
16Shahid Kapoor600
17Ayushmann Khurrana550
18Yash400
19Jr NTR400
20Tiger Shroff400
21Saif Ali Khan400
22Kartik Aaryan400
23Arjun Kapoor300
24Ram Charan200
25Emraan Hashmi200
26Sushant Singh Rajput200
29Dhanush100
28Farhan Akhtar100
27Sidharth Malhotra100
28Emraan Hashmi100

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