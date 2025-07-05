In a twist that sounds more like the plot of a paranormal thriller than real life, Post Malone found himself in a streak of bizarre bad luck that started right after a spooky encounter with a haunted object. Known for his laid-back vibe and face tattoos, the chart-topping rapper probably didn’t expect his 2018 appearance on a ghost-hunting show to end in chaos.

But that’s exactly what happened after he came into contact (sort of) with the infamous Dybbuk Box, an allegedly cursed item tucked away inside Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. What followed? A plane scare, a nasty car wreck, and even a break-in at a house tied to him. Coincidence? Maybe. But Malone wasn’t so sure.

How Did Post Malone Come In Contact With The Dybbuk Box?

Let’s rewind to 2018, when Post Malone, in the middle of his superstar run, joined paranormal investigator Zak Bagans on an episode of Ghost Adventures. The episode was filmed at Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, known for housing allegedly cursed and creepy objects. One of the most infamous items there? The Dybbuk Box, which is said to trap a malicious spirit, straight out of Jewish folklore.

This creepy cabinet inspired the 2012 horror flick The Possession, so it’s not your average antique. Now, while Malone didn’t touch the box directly, Bagans did with the rapper’s hand on his shoulder at that exact moment. It might sound harmless, but Post Malone later said that’s when everything started spiraling.

IS POST MALONE CURSED???

Post Malone is rumored to be cursed due to an encounter in 2018 with the “Dybbuk box”. This belief stems from a visit to Zak Bagans’s Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, where Post Malone touched Bagans’ shoulder while Bagans was interacting with the box.… pic.twitter.com/Nx9qF4iggV — Official Ghost Adventures Fans (@GACrewFans) June 19, 2025

What Happened To Post Malone After The Spooky Encounter?

In the weeks that followed, things got weird fast. First, his private jet was forced to make an emergency landing after the wheels were damaged mid-air. Barely a month after that, he got into a serious car crash. Then, just when things couldn’t get more offbeat, armed intruders broke into a house that he previously owned. Thankfully, he no longer lived there, but the timing made the entire series of events feel eerie at best.

Post Malone opened up about the experience during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he casually dropped the most unsettling timeline of events. “After we opened up this creepy Dybbuk box, I got in a car accident, I almost had a plane wreck, my house got broken into – all that type of stuff,” he said. “Within a month’s time. It was really, really odd stuff.”

Post Malone is okay after being involved in a car accident this morning. pic.twitter.com/1NjdNBHLGk — Post Malone Fans (@PostMalone_Fans) September 7, 2018

Malone didn’t claim anything definitive, but he didn’t shrug it off either. In the same interview, he said he’s always been curious about the supernatural. “Here in Utah, things are creepy if you look up into the sky,” he added. “Sometimes I just go out at like 4am with night vision goggles and just look up at the sky and see if we can see anything.”

Whether you call it coincidence, bad luck, or something a little more paranormal, that year was definitely a rollercoaster for Post Malone. As for the Dybbuk box? It’s still locked up in that museum. But after what happened, you probably won’t catch Malone hanging out near it again anytime soon.

