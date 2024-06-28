Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion Tour: Here’s All You Need To Know

Post Malone is set to hit the road following the announcement of his F-1 Trillion Tour. The rapper revealed that the tour will begin in September this year and debut his country album, F-1 Trillion, which will be out on August 16.

The tour will be a 21-show outing hitting stadiums, festivals, and theaters which will support his country album of the same name. In the announcement, Malone said, “I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you.”

He will start the tour in Salt Lake City on September 8, with stops in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, and more. The singer will wrap up his tour with a final show in Nashville on October 19. The pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday, June 26, at 10 am, while general sale tickets go live on July 1 on livenation.com.

Last week, Malone released his latest track, Pour Me a Drink, which featured country legend, Blake Shelton, marking the beginning of his new countrified era. Moreover, the single arrived a few days after the Rockstar artist revealed the name of his sixth studio album with a giant purple billboard in Nashville. He wrote on his Instagram, “Sup motherf—as…F-1 Trillion August 16th.” The next day, he shared the album’s artwork which shows an old F-150 pickup truck sinking vertically into a lake.

The 28-year-old officially ventured into country music in November last year by collaborating with Morgan Wallen and HARDY at the 2023 CMA Awards. He continued his country music foray in March with a feature on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album for their song Levii’s Jeans. Again, in April, he surprised his fans with a set of country covers at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium.

In May, he made his debut at the ACM Awards after he performed his single I Had Some Help from his upcoming album F-1 Trillion. He also delivered a surprise a cappella rendition of The Allman Brothers Band’s Ramblin’ Man alongside host and country legend Reba McEntire.

The rapper first thought of recording a country album in 2022 when he appeared on The Howard Stern Show. He admitted that he doesn’t want to be confined to one genre and said, “To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube. I’m allowed to do that. I’m a human being.”

He continued, “I split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans, and then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family. So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time. If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a f—ing country album.”

Here’s the complete list of dates for Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion Tour-

Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sept. 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sept. 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 28* – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

Sept. 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Oct. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Oct. 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

