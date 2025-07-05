After the success of When Life Gives You Tangerines earlier this year, followed by the latest hit drama Good Boy, Park Bo-gum has shot to newfound fame with his success this year. He has become a household name not only in South Korea, but across the globe, thanks to the global reach of OTT platforms and instant content sharing over social media. With great fame comes a great paycheck, so let’s check out the net worth of Park Bo-gum, who is also fondly dubbed as ‘Nation’s Husband’ after his heartwarming role as Yang Gwan-shik in When Life Gives You Tangerines.

What is the net worth of Park Bo-gum as of June 2025?

In April 2025, Nate News reported that Park Bo-gum’s residence saw an increase in its price. The new price is around ₩500 million KRW (about $353,000 USD). According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s numbers from its March 2025 report, a unit in Gyeonghuigung Xi Apartments Complex 2 was sold for ₩2.54 billion KRW (about $1.79 million USD). This apartment complex also houses Park Bo-gum. The unit’s price has been estimated to ₩1.95 billion KRW (about $1.37 million USD) to ₩2.05 billion KRW (about $1.45 million USD) if it were sold a year ago. This price bump also boosts the actor’s net worth as of June 2025.

Lifestyle Asia, and other media outlets put Park Bo-gum’s net worth estimates at around USD 2.5 to 3 million as of 2024. Reportedly, Park Bo-gum and IU received approximately USD 359,000 per episode for their roles in Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Park Bo-gum has been active in his volunteer and philanthropic work endeavors as well; however, he refrains from disclosing the monetary compensation. It is only through the national tax reports that one can take a guesstimate of his donations. He is a known supporter of the Seungil Hope Nursing Hospital, the world’s first Lou Gehrig’s disease hospital. In April 2025, Sports Seoul reported that he was one of the donors to the hospital who donated above 100 million won. He was also reported to have donated 100 million won to the Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation in May 2025, as reported by Maeil Gyeonjae.

ILikeToDabble’s estimates place Park Bo-gum’s net worth will be around US$30 million in the coming days, positioning him among the highest-paid Korean entertainers of his generation. This income is sourced from his acting roles, brand ambassadorship, and endorsements, along with fan meets and special events. While it is certainly a vague figure to quote, one can estimate Park Bo-gum’s net worth to be around USD 2.5 to 3 million in June 2025, as well, going by the previous year’s numbers.

