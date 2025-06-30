Spoiler Alert: This article reveals key details and plot points from the finale of Our Unwritten Seoul.

Park Bo-Young is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the South Korean industry, and there’s no denying that. She pulled off two different characters as Yu Mi-Rae and Yu Mi-Ji – the twins in the K-drama Our Unwritten Seoul. The series’ storyline revolves around the lives of the twin sisters and how they navigate any obstacle. This drama is like a warm hug to your aching soul.

The finale episode premiered on June 29, 2025. It tied up all the loose ends surrounding the twins. It showed how they overcame each of their struggling phases with much maturity. If you want to know what happened to them, scroll ahead. But here’s a little caution: you might need some tissues!

How Did Yu Mi-Ji & Lee Ho-Su’s Relationship Turn Out?

Yu Mi-Ji and Lee Ho-Su’s (GOT7’s Jinyoung) bond goes way back to their high school. They both liked each other for a very long time, but they could never confess, as it was never the right time. Years later, when Mi-Ji switches with Mi-Rae to help her get through her corporate life, she meets with Ho-Su, and slowly they unravel their feelings for each other.

In the previous episodes of Our Unwritten Seoul, we see a happier version of their relationship. However, in the second-last episode, when Ho-Su finds out his hearing is deteriorating, he pushes Mi-Ji away. They break up for a while, but soon they realize they need to be by each other’s side to overcome any obstacle.

On the other hand, Mi-Ji, who always had an issue with locked doors, finally overcame her fears and found herself. In the last episode, Mi-Ji can be seen figuring out what she wants to do with her life. She takes the CSAT exam and enrolls in college. She studies psychology and expresses her desire to become a therapist by the end of the series.

Mi-Ji is always bright, talkative, and loud. She can understand a person’s mind and heart well, so she found her calling in psychology. She and Ho-Su also helped the old woman, Sang-Wol’s (Ho-Su’s client) restaurant.

Miji’s (unknown) Seoul became “My Seoul” life that felt unfamiliar & out of her control, Miji has come to realize those uncertainty/blank pages weren’t the end of her story… but a new beginning she has to write herself 😭😭#OurUnwrittenSeoul #OurUnwrittenSeoulEP12 pic.twitter.com/4MlCGOWWWj — 𝖯𝗋𝗂~♡ (@octobershiuli) June 29, 2025

What Happened To Yu Mi-Rae?

After exposing everything from bullying to s*xual assault to illegal contracts at her workplace, Yu Mi-Rae resigned from her office. She took her time to figure out what she really wanted to do. When she switched up with Mi-Ji, she used to work at the strawberry farm with Han Se-Jin (Ryu-Kyung-Soo). After quitting, she returned to working at the farm despite Se-Jin’s offer to come to the States.

There definitely was something brewing between them, but it was so subtle that you would almost miss it, but also love it. Their bond and bicker were comforting. Mi-Rae took over the farm after Se-Jin left for the States. She continued to harvest strawberries and started writing a blog on investment on the side.

mirae sejin relationship is cute and endearing at the same time, slowly but profoundly 🥹🫶#OurUnwrittenSeoul#OurUnwrittenSeoulEp12 pic.twitter.com/0OPYKlC5c6 — tsab. (@moontalkabit) June 29, 2025

Meanwhile, Yu Mi-Ji and Yu Mi-Rae’s relationship with their mother got better. However, amid all this, their grandmother passed away, leaving a void in their lives. The twins found their way to live a life while failing and succeeding at the same time.

Our Unwritten Seoul will heal the parts that have not been broken yet. If you haven’t watched it, stream it on Netflix and enjoy this ‘peace’ of drama (iykyk).

