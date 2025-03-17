Park Jin Young and Roh Jeong Eui’s latest drama The Witch has managed to recover its viewership in the final episode, after marking a dip in the last few weeks. Although, the series initially premiered with a average 2.4 percent, the next episodes marked strong viewership ratings before witnessing a shocking dip. Although, the drama failed to achieve the expected viewership, it still managed to end with a redemption.

On March 16, The Witch aired its final episode, which earned a 2.7 percent viewership rating nationwide. After the modest premiere on February 15, the Park Jin Young and Roh Jeong Eui starrer drama reached 3.0 percent in its second episode, marking its highest at 3.1 percent in episode 8. Although the Channel A drama’s viewership ratings remained between 2-3 percent for most broadcasts, in episode 9, it witnessed a major dip of only 1.3 percent. Concerns were raised about viewers’ likeability of the show. However, the two lead stars’ amazing performances helped the drama earn 2.6 percent before wrapping up with 2.7 percent.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Kang Full, The Witch is a mystery romance drama that explores a very unique concept. Roh Jeong Eui stars as Park Mi Jung, a cursed woman who has been experiencing strange things since she was little. Whenever a guy liked her, they ended up getting injured or losing their lives altogether. Mi Jung began to believe that her fate was doomed, and she cut herself off from the outer world in order to prevent any further death. However, she still has a desire to go out into the world, and there’s only one person who can help her – Lee Dong Jin.

GOT7 member Park Jin Young made his highly-anticipated comeback as Lee Dong Jin. He attended the same high school as Park Mi Jung and always had a soft spot for her. 10 years after their graduation, when the two crossed paths again, sparks reignited. Lee Dong Jin, who has majored in statistics because of Mi Jung, is now determined to help her break out of the cursed shell. He wants to prove that she is not to be blamed for all the unfortunate incidents. To work on his theory, he begins investigating the circumstances, often risking his own life until he discovers the law of misfortune around Mi Jung.

The final episode, which managed to achieve the breakout success as anticipated, showed viewers their gripping journey. As the two joined forces to find the “Law of Death,” their trials, errors, and sacrifices took new turns, wrapping up with a happy ending.

The Witch was directed by director Kim Tae Gyoon, who is known for Spring, Snow (2012).

While, The Witch earned a good viewership rating on its finale, at the same night, tvN’s The Potato Lab earned 1.6 percent on its 6th episode. Meanwhile, Lee Je Hoon starrer JTBC weekend drama The Art of Negotiation soared to 7.1 percent viewership rating, acahiving its personal best yet.

