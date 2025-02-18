Despite being aired on a lesser-known network and not having much hype, the ongoing K-drama The Witch, featuring Park Jin-Young and Roh Jeong-Eui in the lead, has garnered a lot of attention. It opened with an impressive surge in ratings, making it a surprise hit in South Korea’s competitive weekend drama scene. The series has attracted a massive number of audiences with its gripping storyline and great performances.

The drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name written by Kang Full, and the success of the webtoon has led to a lot of anticipation revolving around the series in the Korean drama industry. Scroll ahead to find out the ratings and what makes it unique.

The Witch has earned a record-breaking 3.5% viewership rating in its second episode, which is almost a 145% surge from its debut. The drama has already surpassed its competitor series ‘When the Stars Gossip’ starring Lee Min-Ho as it recorded a 1.9% rating in its latest episode.

The storyline of The Witch revolves around Dong-Jin (Park Jin-Young), a man who is determined to break Mi-Jeong’s (Roh Jeong-Eui) curse of being a witch. She has been labeled as a ‘witch’ by the society. Despite all the deaths or accidents of men, including her father, around Mi-Jeong, Dong-Jin refuses to leave her side by believing in the so-called ‘curse of death.’ He chooses to stay to comfort and heal her through all the backlash.

In the second episode of The Witch, the events that led to Mi-Jeong getting labeled as a witch by society have been further revealed. Roh Jeong-Min as Mi-Jeong is amazing. Her portrayal of the character’s angst against society, loneliness from isolation, and desperation to prove herself innocent is painful yet realistic. A powerful moment appears when her father dies, leaving her in utter despair.

On the other hand, Park Jin-Young as Dong-Jin is refreshing as he shows himself as the ‘green flag’ of the drama. Jin-Young plays the longtime classmate of Mi-Jeong, who doesn’t believe in all of the rumors spread across society. Despite the curse, he stands by her side, trying to figure out and prove her innocence that she is not responsible for all of that is happening to the men around her.

Even though a huge hype and excitement was revolving around Lee Min-Ho’s new drama When the Stars Gossip, it couldn’t maintain the prospect till the end. Now, as When the Stars Gossip is nearing its end, the critics are predicting that it will help raise The Witch’s ratings. It will help to ignite fresh energy into the weekend drama slot in the Korean industry after months of underwhelming performances of previous dramas.

The episodes of The Witch are airing on Channel A but can streamed on Netflix or Viki. Let us know your thoughts about the drama.

