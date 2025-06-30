Okay, what do you need on a lazy Monday morning? Probably a little bit of warmth. Honestly, I did not even contemplate that Anupam Kher’s upcoming film Tanvi The Great could offer that warm, cozy space one might need in an otherwise struggling day. But the trailer of this film helmed by Anupam Kher is promising all the good things!

Anupam Kher is a brilliant actor but he is a skilled filmmaker as well. Though people might agree to disagree but his directorial debut in Om Jai Jagdish did make an impact despite being flawed. Not only did the actor arrive with another directorial starring Shubhangi, who plays an autistic girl in the film!

After watching Sitaare Zameen Par, a film dealing with kids suffering from Down Syndrome, Tanvi The Great is an extension, and the protagonist here deals with Autism. There’s a beautiful equation between Tanvi and her grandfather, played by Anupam Kher. The story takes a beautiful turn when Tanvi decides to join the Indian Army, just like her late father.

Tanvi is the heart of the narrative, and I’m already invested in her journey. It’s refreshing to see a story that focuses on emotional depth and character nuances rather than just high-octane drama – and 3-minute trailer promises all the good things. So much so, that I am already manifesting that this wins! MM Keeravani’s music makes this one more soulful!

Jackie Shroff and Arvind Swamy, with their brief appearances, have hooked me already. But Shubhangi, as Tanvi, is making me excited to watch this story, which seems like a breath of fresh air. Hopefully it delivers what it promises and praying that it doesn’t disappoint.

Tanvi The Great is directed and produced by Anupam Kher. Starring Shubhangi, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Arvind Swamy and Jackie Shroff along with Karan Tacker, the film releases in the theaters on July 18.

Check out the trailer here.

