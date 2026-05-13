The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge catching Steffy off guard by sharing Brooke’s plan to take over the co-CEO position from her. On the other hand, Hope saw quite a different side of her mother, Brooke, as she remained laser-focused on grabbing the top power position.

The drama, the moves, the doubts, the brainwashing, the chaos, the worry, and the insecurities are about to rise to the surface in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 13, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 13, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Steffy’s reaction, leaving Ridge with more doubts than answers. Ever since Hope asked her mother, Brooke, to grab what she deserves and attain the co-CEO position with her husband, Ridge, that has been what Brooke has been quite focused on recently.

Brooke cooked up stories and narratives to claim that she should be the co-CEO alongside him, like Eric and Stephanie were all those years ago. Ridge relented and went to Steffy to talk about it. But she was not pleased about this at all. She cannot believe her father would entertain the thought.

Forrester Creations is her family legacy. She not only has more shares in the company but also was the one chosen by Eric. And later, it was Steffy who appointed her father, Ridge, as co-CEO with her. And now to see him get brainwashed by Brooke into asking her to step down from her position?

Steffy cannot believe this is something Ridge could even think of. Brooke may have had contributions in the company’s history, but that does not mean she is entitled to the top position. And now Ridge is left with more questions than answers. What will his next move be amidst this mess?

On the other hand, Brooke and Hope create a path forward. The mother and daughter duo have planned their way into making things happen for themselves. They are hopeful Ridge will make their latest plot a reality, too. They are determined about the path forward, but will they be successful?

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