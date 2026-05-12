The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Lexie crashing the reading of Stefano’s will, leaving everyone shocked. On the other hand, Tony made Gabi an unexpected offer about a CEO position. Meanwhile, Kristen saw Sophia. EJ questioned Cat about Lexie. And lastly, Chad defended Leo.

The drama, the shock, the secrets, the confrontations, the guilt, the chaos, the romance, and more are about to get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 12, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 12, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Belle asking Marlena for advice. When the situation feels dark and she does not know what to do, Belle knows she can rely on one person, her mother Marlena. And that’s exactly what she is doing right now. What advice will Marlena have for her daughter this time?

Is she going to comfort her or guide her down the right path? On the other hand, Holly lashes out at Tate. The two have been through their fair share of ups and downs, and their romance has taken a back seat at the moment. Ever since the whole Sophia’s death situation, Holly has been on edge.

She has a lot of confusing feelings, and it seems Tate is the one she is all set to lash out at. How will he respond to her crash-out? Is he going to help her get through this, or will this lead to cracks between them? Meanwhile, Brady and Sarah comfort each other. How strong will their romance stay?

And what do they have in store for them? Elsewhere, Philip comes through for Gabi. Ever since she was offered the CEO position at DiMera Enterprises, she has had a lot on her mind. And now her boyfriend Philip is pulling through for her. What exactly has he done, and how will this help Gabi in what’s ahead?

Is it time for Gabi to take over the position? Will she accept? And lastly, Ari opens up to Liam. The two have been growing closer despite her mother Gabi’s disapproval of him. What will this mean for Ari and Liam? Is this going to push them closer together or pull them apart instead?

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