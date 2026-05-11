The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw everyone reeling from the big aftermath of Sophia’s supposed death. While some of them processed their emotions, others were left traumatized and shocked. Preparations for the reading of Stefano’s will were underway while clashes happened elsewhere.

The drama, the chaos, the tension, the plotting, the offers, and the danger are about to get more heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 11, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 11, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Lexie crashing the reading of Stefano’s will. The last couple of weeks have been busy for EJ for more than one reason. He is the key reason behind Lexie being brought back to life, and now she is about to give all of the DiMera family the shock of their lives.

While all of them have gathered to find out what the contents of Stefano’s will are, they are about to be surprised. How will they react when Lexie crashes the event? Especially Abe, who is about to get the biggest shock of his life. Who will be the first to ask questions, and how is Lexie alive?

On the other hand, Tony makes Gabi an unexpected offer. The latter has always been interested in power plays, and she often makes moves to further her interests and position. But the last time she trusted Tony, she was betrayed. So how will she respond to his latest offer and power move?

Is she going to consider it or reject him? Meanwhile, Kristen sees Sophia. Being the one to have gotten rid of Sophia has not gone down well with her conscience, as she continues to be haunted by her. How long till she keeps seeing Sophia as a phantom? How long will her guilt torment her this time?

Elsewhere, EJ questions Cat. Even though he is the reason Lexie is alive, he was not expecting her to crash the reading. Neither was Theo. Is this why EJ is questioning Cat? Does he think she is involved in this entry of Lexie? And then lastly, Chad defends Leo. But what will happen next?

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