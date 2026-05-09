The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nick reveal a secret to Victoria. On the other hand, Chelsea questioned Adam regarding Riza and the drama that transpired back in Las Vegas. And then last but not least, Lauren gave Phyllis a warning amidst the arrest and chaos.

From plotting and questions to danger and pleading, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 11, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor recruiting Christine in his plot against Phyllis. What new mess is he about to cook up, and how will it up the stakes? Nick struggles with sobriety. Is he going to fall even deeper into the whole? Noah launches a defense against Matt Clark. But will it work?

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Nikki makes a shocking confession to Jack. Is this about Victor? Or is this about Patty instead? Cane takes a big step with Lily. Could this be the start of their second chance at romance? Patty pleads her case to Billy. How will he respond to her claims? Is he going to shoo her away or consider it?

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Victor leads the manhunt for Matt Clark. But will he be able to track him down and put an end to his reign of terror? When Adam questions Nick’s recovery, is he going to connect the dots and realize that he is worse off than before? Devon worries about Lily’s decision-making. What will he do?

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Victor gives Nick some tough love. Is this going to help his addiction or make it even worse? Jack turns the tables on Patty. But for how long with her plotting side by side? Phyllis sets a trap. On whom? Is this against Victor or someone else? Will it work or will it fall flat like her other plans?

Friday, May 15, 2026

The final episode of the week features Lily catching Cane off guard. Has she initiated some sort of romance for him to be surprised? Holden and Claire explore new territory. What does this mean for their romance? Nick strikes a dangerous deal. But with whom? And will this worsen his case?

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (May 8, 2026): Nick Reveals A Secret To Victoria While Chelsea Questions Adam About Riza

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