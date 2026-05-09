2026 has been an interesting year for horror cinema. At one end, films like 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which received widespread critical acclaim and were expected to do well at the box office, failed to deliver big numbers. On the other hand, multiple films like Iron Lung and Undertone, which were made on small budgets, went on to earn a staggering ROI.

With the exception of the slasher sequel Scream 7, no other horror film released in 2026 currently ranks among the top ten highest-grossing titles of the year, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. Now, all eyes will be on whether some of the eagerly anticipated movies like Insidious: Out of the Further, Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil, Clayface, and Evil Dead Burn will give a big boost to the box office performance of horror films.

Among the above-mentioned horror films, Evil Dead Burn is set to hit theaters at the earliest—on July 10, 2026, in the U.S. Let’s find out what the Sébastien Vaniček-directed feature would need to earn to become the highest-grossing horror film of 2026 at the global box office.

Highest-Grossing Horror Film of 2026 (Worldwide)

At the time of writing, the 2026 horror film with the biggest worldwide total is Scream 7. In fact, it’s the only horror title of the year so far that has crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office. The film’s current worldwide haul stands at $207.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

What The Numbers Indicate

This means that for Evil Dead Burn to become the highest-grossing horror film of 2026, it would need to earn at least $207.6 million worldwide. Although it’s too early to predict the film’s box office performance, crossing the $200 million mark is no mean feat by any standard for a horror film.

If Evil Dead Burn manages to surpass the box office benchmark set by its predecessor, Evil Dead Rise ($147.1 million), according to Box Office Mojo, it may have a chance to approach and perhaps challenge Scream 7’s $207.6 million worldwide haul. However, the final verdict should become clear only after its release on July 10.

What’s The Plot of Evil Dead Burn?

Although the official plot details are being kept under wraps, the supernatural horror film follows a French woman (Souheila Yacoub) in the United States. It is expected to focus on how the woman deals with Deadites after her family begins to turn into the deadly creatures.

Evil Dead Burn – Official Trailer

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