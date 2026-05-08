The Devil Wears Prada 2 turns profitable in less than a week. It has crossed the $250 million mark and is approaching its worldwide box-office break-even target. It has been possible due to a strong start on its opening weekend. It surpassed Michael’s worldwide opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Inches away from hitting the $100 million milestone in North America

According to reports, the fashion sequel earned around $5.9 million on its first Wednesday at the box office in North America. It has dropped by 27.4% from its first discounted Tuesday and is more than the first film, The Devil Wears Prada, grossed on its first Wednesday. The domestic total for the film has reached $96.7 million in just six days. It is crossing the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office.

Crosses the $250 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, the film’s overseas collection stands at $156.6 million. The Devil Wears Prada 2’s international box office numbers remain the same and will be updated in its second weekend. Allied to the latest domestic total of $96.6 million, the film’s worldwide cume stands at $253.2 million, thus crossing the $250 million mark. It will cross the $300 million milestone this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $96.6 million

International – $156.6 million

Worldwide – $253.2 million

Earns over $3 million more than the break-even target worldwide

The media reports suggest that The Devil Wears Prada 2 was made on a budget of $100 million, and, as per industry rule, it must earn 2.5x the production cost to break even. The sequel has reached the break-even point at the box office in just six days. It has already earned $3.2 million more than the $250 million at the worldwide box office. It is already in the profitable zone and has not even completed its first week in cinemas.

What is the film about?

The film follows Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel as they reunite twenty years after their iconic journeys in the world of high fashion. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return to the stylish streets of New York City and the offices of Runway Magazine in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 2006 hit. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

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