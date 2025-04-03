Meryl Streep knows what’s up when it comes to on-screen kisses. The legend once crowned Robert Redford as the best kisser she ever worked with, and honestly, who’s arguing? After all, the two shared some serious chemistry in Out of Africa (1985), where Streep’s Karen Blixen played the headstrong woman, while Redford’s Denys Finch Hatton was the unattainable man – mysterious, rugged, and just a tad too perfect.

Streep admitted (via CheatSheet) that she might be a little biased, calling herself “the worst one to ask” because she had a “big crush” on Redford. “I’m the worst one to ask. I had a big crush on him. He’s the best kisser I ever met in the movies.”

But can you blame her? His kisses weren’t just your average pecks; they were movie magic. According to the Oscar-winner, Robert Redford isn’t just a pretty face; he’s also an adventurer at heart, and that charm totally translated on screen. “He’s a heartthrob, you know,” Meryl Streep added with that classic wit.

But Out of Africa wasn’t just about their steamy love scenes. The movie flipped the usual romantic trope – Meryl Streep’s character was the central force, while Redford played the elusive, untouchable man. Streep even pointed out that Redford graciously took on a role usually reserved for women in films.

So while other characters were chasing love and failing, Redford’s Denys was the one everyone wanted but couldn’t have. That was a classic heartthrob move.

So yeah, while the world might have had mixed feelings about Out of Africa’s reception, Meryl Streep’s thoughts on Robert Redford as the best kisser were crystal clear. They weren’t just movie co-stars. They were the dynamic duo who turned every shared moment into something unforgettable.

