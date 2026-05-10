Ever since I watched Mohanlal as Georgekutty in one of the most brilliant suspense dramas of Indian Cinema, I was a fan of Jeethu Joseph and his world of storytelling. In fact, at one point in time, I wanted to officiate him as the God of suspense dramas, but now I doubt it after watching the trailer of his next with Mohanlal. Drishyam 3 trailer is finally here, and to be honest, it is giving less cult thriller and more Primetime drama vibes.

Psychological Drama Takes A Guilt Trip!

Honestly, the sequel was a masterstroke that closed the loop and did not need any more twists. But it seems Jeethu Joseph has got too obsessed with his own world and characters. The trailer for the third installment feels like a too-stretched version as Mohanlal goes on a guilt trip. Georgekutty is a cinema-obsessed genius, but at this point, even the ghosts of his past look tired of being summoned.

Drishyam 3 Is Shifting Gears

Drishyam 3 trailer hints at shifting the focus from psychology to emotions and the story enters a full-blown media trial. While the Media VS Law angle sounds intellectual on paper, the execution in the trailer screams too much melodrama. The zooms on Mohanlal’s face, the high-octane background score that overstays, and the moral policing – it checks all the boxes. Georgekutty, who was once a subtle, terrifyingly relatable father, now feels like a tragic hero who is stuck in a loop.

Jeethu Joseph is trying to steer towards moral dilemmas, but the foundation is not looking promising. By turning a tight suspense thriller into a saga of Karma hits, the franchise is losing its soul. I hope it is not the general franchise fatigue and is only a badly edited trailer. But I guess we will have to wait and watch until the film arrives in the theaters on May 21.

Check out the trailer here.

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