There are actors who play cops, and then there is Saif Ali Khan. It was in 2018, when OTT was not everyone’s cup of tea but the man started ruling as Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games. And since then, he has been winning with whatever he has done on OTT. He promises the same with his upcoming title on Netflix – Kartavya. The trailer has been dropped and Nawab of Pataudi is all set to impress with his Khakee avatar!

But this isn’t your Singham’s intense cop or Dabangg’s flamboyant cop. This one is brooding, bleeding, growling, fighting, at times failing, and most of the time struggling, but chanting Mahakaal’s name with a madness that you have seen before in Langda Tyagi!

Safi Ali Khan is at his best when he is slightly unhinged. In Kartavya, he seems to play a cop whose devotion is as fiery as his temper. Everything seems to work in his favor – right from his look to his accent! The cop drama looks more brutal and raw, where every frame is hitting your intrigue well enough!

However, we’ve seen a lot of rogue cops with family issues lately, and surely Saif Ali Khan brings a fresh intensity – the blueprint seems too repetitive – struggling officer, personal vendetta, system against him. Hope it does not make you see the same story for the 1000th time!

The story of Kartavya follows Pawan (Khan), a police officer under intense scrutiny after failing to protect a journalist who is shot while under his watch. As pressure mounts from his senior officers, Pawan is drawn into a relentless manhunt for the assailant, one that pulls him deep into a web of power, influence, and deception.

At the same time, his personal life begins to unravel as his family is threatened over a dispute involving his brother, pulling Pawan into conflict both within the system and at home. As the case deepens, he finds himself torn between duty and family, where every choice carries a cost.

Check out the trailer of Kartavya here.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya is directed by Pulkit. The film will be streaming on Netflix from May 15, 2026.

Advertisement

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Governor Teaser Review: Manoj Bajpayee Promises, “I Will Not Let India Fail” & Everyone Asks Yeh Sambhaal Paayega – My Gut Feeling Says Absolutely Yes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News