Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, had another solid day at the Indian box office. After scoring 4.7 crore on the first Wednesday (day 6), the film saw a small drop and fetched strong numbers on Thursday. With this, the opening week concluded on a historic note for Marathi cinema. Also, it has taken a step closer to surpassing Ved’s lifetime collection. Keep reading to know what day 7 early trends suggest!

Displays a drop of less than 10% on day 7

The historical action drama maintained its momentum on the first Thursday, day 7. In the main Marathi version, the film started with 11% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, it saw a healthy growth of up to 25%. In the evening shows, the occupancy jumped again to 31%. While the reports for the night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that the film has displayed some growth compared to the evening shows.

Backed by such occupancy, Raja Shivaji is heading for a score of 4.35-4.45 crore on its day 7, as per early trends. Compared to day 6’s 4.7 crore, it saw a drop of just 5.31-7.44%, thus maintaining a stronghold.

Raja Shivaji records historic opening week

With 4.35-4.45 crore, Raja Shivaji has concluded its opening week at 57.65-57.75 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 68.02-68.14 crore gross. With such collections, the magnum opus has recorded the biggest opening week in the history of Marathi cinema. Also, it is the first Marathi film to earn 50 crore or more in the first week.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 12.4 crore

Day 2 – 11.5 crore

Day 3 – 13.1 crore

Day 4 – 6.2 crore

Day 5 – 5.4 crore

Day 6 – 4.7 crore

Day 7 – 4.35-4.45 crore

Total – 57.65-57.75 crore

Soon to surpass Ved

Currently, Raja Shivaji is the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time at the Indian box office. To claim the third spot, it must beat Ved (61.2 crore), which is just 3.55-3.45 crore away. By tomorrow, day 8, the film is likely to overtake Ved and become the third-highest-grossing Marathi film.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Raja Shivaji – 57.65-57.75 crore (7 days) Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

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