Riteish Deshmukh has been donning several caps in the entertainment industry when it comes to the Hindi and Marathi cinema sphere. He is a successful actor, producer, director and also a TV host. The actor also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. This has inevitably led to an impressive growth in his net worth and bankability over the years.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Net Worth

According to Newsable Asianet News, Riteish Deshmukh’s current net worth is around 140 crores. His net worth primarily consists of his income from his movies, production company, business ventures and brand endorsements. Not only this but his net worth also showcased a considerable jump over the years.

The Housefull 5 actor’s net worth in the year 2021 was around 120 crores, according to a report in Jagran TV. This has led to a good growth of around 16% in just 4 years. By the looks of his success when it comes to his films and intelligent business investments, his net worth can show a more upward graph in the coming years.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Endeavors

The actor owns the Mumbai Film Company and the Goldcrest High School in Maharashtra. The school also has branches in Vashi and Latur. According to Exchange4Media, he is also associated with the World Pickleball League, representing Pune United as an investor and a co-owner. He has also collaborated with JioCinema to producer and direct the film, Raja Shivaji.

He also holds stake in the show Bigg Boss Marathi wherein he serves as the host. Riteish Deshmukh enjoys 23.6 million followers on Instagram which also serves as an integral part of his net worth. Fans especially enjoy the fun reels which he shares with his wife, Genelia Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Assets

The actor resides in a lavish home in Mumbai’s Worli area with his family. He also boasts of some luxurious wheels. This includes a Bentley Flying Spur, a Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes S-Class and a Tesla X.

