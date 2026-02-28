Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay is known for his larger-than-life roles on screen. His recent venture into politics and withdrawal from the silver screen led to a frenzy amongst his fans. His last film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to release in January 2026, but has been held up over a censorship certificate row. Now, the latest news comes to light that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Soornalingam, has filed for a divorce Chengalpattu family court, alleging infidelity from the actor. The couple has been married for 26 years and has two children as well. While there is no official confirmation about the divorce from either Vijay or his wife, speculations are rife on the internet.

Owing to the recent success of films like Leo, “The Greatest of All Time,” actor Vijay earned accolades at the box office, even though the reception for the films was largely mixed. His 69th and last film, Jana Nayagan, created a lot of buzz prior to its release. The movie was highly anticipated as it was Vijay’s last silver screen appearance, as he turns his focus to his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Net Worth & Fees Per Film

Several media outlets place Vijay’s networth at INR 600 crore, some even say it is INR 700 crore. The domestic and international collection of his films is a major contributor to Vijay’s net worth, in addition to his brand deals and real estate investments. Asianet reports that his fees per film generally fall between INR 100 to INR 120 crore. However, reports do suggest that his paycheck for Jana Nayagan might touch the range of INR 250 Crore.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Notable Assets

His sea-facing bungalow in Neelankarai, Chennai, is also one of his costliest assets, valued at INR 70 to 80 crore. Asianet also reports that the actor has a collection of luxury cars worth INR 8 crore. Some cars in his collection include a Rolls-Royce Ghost, BMW X5 and X6, Audi A8 L, Range Rover Evoque, Volvo XC90, a few Mercedes-Benz models, and a Ford Mustang.

While a fixed number is difficult to determine, it is certain that the actor has earned not just good money but also a lot of goodwill from his decades-long career. Despite the ongoing scrutiny in the actor’s personal and professional lives, fans continue to show faith in the actor.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Combined Net Worth 2026: How Much Is The Couple Worth Together?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News