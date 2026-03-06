Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla starrer Tere Naam has gained the cult-classic status over the years. Satish Kaushik’s 2023 romantic tragedy made its way back to Indian theatres on February 27, 2026. Unfortunately, the re-release has scored a poor opening week and is nowhere compared to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office Day 7

According to estimates, Tere Naam re-release collected another 10 lakh on day 7. It remained on similar lines to Wednesday. There isn’t any significant competition apart from The Kerala Story 2. There’s ample scope for growth, but the footfalls are simply poor.

The net box office collection in India reaches 1.20 crore. One definitely expects more from a film starring superstar Salman Khan, but unfortunately, that’s not the case. Including GST, the gross total comes to 1.41 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 20 lakh

Day 2 – 25 lakh

Day 3 – 30 lakh

Day 4 – 10 lakh

Day 5 – 15 lakh

Day 6 – 10 lakh

Day 7 – 10 lakh

Total – 1.20 crore

Tere Naam vs YJHD re-release!

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-released in theatres and witnessed a massive interest. It earned 12.15 crore net in its domestic lifetime. In comparison, Tere Naam re-release has garnered 90% lower collection.

OG + Re-Release Box Office Collection

Back in 2003, the romantic tragedy earned 14.53 crore net against its budget of 10 crore. Combined with its re-release earnings of 1.20 crore, its total collection comes to 15.73 crore.

Tere Naam Box Office Summary (Including re-release)

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 15.73 crore (including re-run)

(including re-run) ROI – 5.73 crore

ROI% – 57.3%

Verdict – Plus

