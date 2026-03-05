Salman Khan fans were over the moon when Tere Naam re-release was announced. Unfortunately, the performance at the box office is not upto the mark, despite the absence of strong competition. But there’s good news as the tragedy-romantic drama may soon emerge as Bhaijaan’s highest-grossing re-run. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

How much has Tere Naam re-release earned in India in 6 days?

Unfortunately, Bhumika Chawla co-starrer is no match compared to the recent Bollywood re-runs like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tumbbad or Sanam Teri Kasam. According to estimates, Tere Naam re-release collected only 10 lakh on day 6.

The total box office collection at the Indian box office comes to 1.10 crore net. Including GST, the gross total stands at 1.29 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 20 lakh

Day 2 – 25 lakh

Day 3 – 30 lakh

Day 4 – 10 lakh

Day 5 – 15 lakh

Day 6 – 10 lakh

Total – 1.10 crore

It’s Tere Naam vs Karan Arjun!

Unfortunately, none of Salman Khan’s re-release has performed incredibly well at the box office. His #1 re-run is Karan Arjun, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, which could only accumulate 1.30 crore net during its re-release. Tere Naam needs only 20 lakh more in the kitty to emerge as Bhaijaan’s highest-grossing re-release. That is an achievable milestone, given that it does not further decline at the ticket windows.

How much did Tere Naam earn in 2003?

Satish Kaushik‘s directorial was a commercial success. Made on a budget of 10 crore, the romantic tragedy drama earned 14.53 crore net during its original lifetime in 2003. The total collection after re-release has surged to 15.63 crore net.

Tere Naam Box Office Summary (Including re-release)

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 15.63 crore (including re-run)

(including re-run) ROI – 5.63 crore

ROI% – 56.3%

Verdict – Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: 72% Budget Recovered, Bollywood’s 2nd Success In 2026 Loading!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News