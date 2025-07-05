Kajol’s Maa has been making a mark at the box office even after the arrival of Metro In Dino. After 8 days, the film stands at a total collection of 29.33 crore in India. Meanwhile the film has hit a total gross of 39.4 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kajol Is Maintaining Its Pace

It has been 8 days, and Kajol has managed to stay above the 1 crore mark at the box office. This is celebratory because the film is facing competition with Sitaare Zameen Par, Metro In Dino, and even Hollywood biggies F1 and Jurassic World.

Maa Overseas Box Office

In eight days, Maa has inched close to the 5 crore mark overseas. It would be interesting to see if it doubles the collection in its lifetime, making it a celebratory inning for Kajol’s mythological horror film.

Check out the day wise breakdown of the film at the box office in 8 days (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 4.93 crore

Day 2: 6.26 crore

Day 3: 7.24 crore

Day 4: 2.7 crore

Day 5: 3.2 crore

Day 6: 2 crore

Day 7: 1.8 crore

Day 8: 1.2 crore

Total: 29.33 crore

Kajol Pushes Karan Arjun & Ishq Out Of Her Top 10

Maa is now Kajol’s tenth highest-grossing film worldwide, and in claiming the spot, it has pushed Karan Arjun & Ishq out of the top 10 list. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the reincarnation drama earned 36.75 crore worldwide, while Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan & Juhi Chawla’s Ishq earned 35.89 crore worldwide at the box office!

Check out the highest-grossing films of Kajol’s career (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dilwale: 394 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 364.81 crore My Name Is Khan: 220 crore Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham: 119.29 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 110.26 crore Fanaa: 102.84 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 91.08 crore Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge: 89.61 crore U Me Aur Hum: 40.33 crore Maa: 39.4 crore

Maa Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of Kajol’s horror film at the box office after 8 days.

India Net Collection: 29.33 crore

India Gross Collection: 34.6 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 4.8 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 39.4 crore

