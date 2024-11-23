Karan Arjun: Shah Rukh Khan 'Borderline Cheated' Ajay Devgn & Signed The Film

One of the biggest blockbusters of the Indian Cinema, Karan Arjun, gave us one of the biggest bromances of all time. It was Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming together for the first time, and the duo turned Indian Cinema’s beloved duo ever since, probably replacing Jai-Veeru.

However, the other day we told you how Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were not the first choice for the film. In fact, there were several combinations that were approached and one of them were Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan!

Ajay Devgn – Shah Rukh Khan – The Initial Karan Arjun!

Initially, Ajay Devgn played Karan, and Shah Rukh Khan played Arjun in Karan Arjun. However, both the actors were greedy for the other role, while SRK thought playing Karan would be meatier, and Ajay wanted to be Arjun. Both decided to convey the same to Rakesh Roshan. Scroll down to know what happened next!

Rakesh Roshan did not agree to SRK and Ajay Devgn. He was the captain of this ship and knew what he was doing. So Shah Rukh and Ajay decided that both of them would quit and not do the film. Everything was mutual till this point. Rakesh Roshan then approached Aamir and Salman Khan, who were his next combinations. Salman chipped in, but Aamir fell short of dates!

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan came to know that Bhai was doing the film, he hopped in as well but did not inform Ajay Devgn about this decision. While Ajay was doing the film, his father, Veeru Devgan, was choreographing the action of Karan Arjun. After Ajay was borderline cheated and tricked, his father left the film, citing date issues!

Vijaypath Happened!

Veeru Devgn did another film, Vijaypath, with Ajay Devgn the same year, and the posters had Ajay with a Katty and horse’s reign in his mouth. He claimed that this idea was pulled out of Karan Arjun, and Veeru was working on it while he was a part of the film.

A Blast In The Media

According to the Film Information trade magazine, the incident was quoted at length as follows: “Rakesh Roshan is terribly disturbed by action director Veeru Devgan’s‘ action.’ Veeru was earlier composing the fights for Rakesh’s Karan-Arjun, but due to some date problems, Rakesh opted for Bhiku Verma instead. In the meantime, Veeru had done some work for the film. Rakesh Roshan alleges that Veeru has pinched his (Rakesh’s) idea and used the same in Vijaypath, starring son Ajay Devgan. Shah Rukh Khan always carries a katty (a small weapon made of rubber and wood) with him, and the katty is also used in the climax. Says a hurt Rakesh, “Veeru Devgan has used the katty in Vijaypath, and the film’s banners also show Ajay on horseback with the reins in his mouth and a katty in his hand. This is lifted from my film. The Katty idea was mine. Even if it had been Veeru’s idea, he was not justified in using it for another film.”

