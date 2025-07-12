Jackie Shroff is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is known for his unique personality and has a powerful screen presence. Jackie started his acting career by modelling in a few commercials and has been in showbiz for over four decades. Let’s revisit the time when he recalled losing his elder brother at a very young age. Read on to know more.

Jackie Shroff On Losing Brother At A Young Age

In an interview with Simi Garewal on her chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Jackie Shroff opened up on his brother’s death by drowning in the sea and called it horrible. He shared, “He drowned. He tried to save somebody without knowing how to swim, and he just dragged him. Some people came and took him out, but it was too late. And my father was an astrologer. He said, ‘Today is a bad day. Don’t go out.’ But he went out. He didn’t go to work, though. He used to work in century Mills as a millhand. And I saw him drowning.”

“I was 10 and scared. I didn’t even jump into the sea. I would have gone, too. We tried to throw a line; he caught it, it slipped from this guy’s hand, he struggled for some time, then he (his brother) went with him. So, I have seen the maximum grief anybody can see. Losing your own brother, who was like a protector, dying in front of your eyes in a sea is horrible,” he continued.

Jackie Shroff Shared How His Astrologer Father’s Predictions Came True

Earlier in a conversation with Twinkle Khanna on her YouTube channel Tweak India, Jackie Shroff recalled the day when his brother passed away and how his astrologer father’s predictions came true. He said, “My brother died when I was 10. He was 17. He tried to save somebody. He drowned. That’s the way life is; we’ve all seen this. Dil mein reh jaate hai, photo reh jaati hai. Bhai ko bola tha, ‘Aaj kharab din hai, mat jaana bahar.’ He used to work at Century mills. He was a millhand. But he went down to save somebody in the sea, and drowned, without knowing how to swim.”

“When he said, it’s a bad day, my brother died. He told me that I’d become an actor, and I’ve become an actor. He was close to Natubhai Ambani and Kakilaben Ambani and had told her, ‘Your husband will be a big man one day.’ Dhirubhai Ambani used to say, ‘Gando thai gayo che.’”

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was recently seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Housefull 5. He is now gearing up for his upcoming film, Tanvi The Great. The film is set to release theatrically on 18 July, 2025.

