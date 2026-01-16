Welcome to Koimoi’s ultimate guide to Bollywood box office collection 2026! This regularly updated page brings you the latest insights into the earnings of Bollywood movies (including Hindi-dubbed versions of south films) released in 2026, including official to almost accurate figures, verdicts, and performance breakdowns. Whether you’re tracking the top-grossing Bollywood movies of the year or simply curious about how recent releases have fared, we’ve got you covered.

From major hits to box office flops, our comprehensive coverage includes a complete Bollywood hits and flops list, categorized with verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super Hit, and Super Duper Hit.

In addition to tracking 2026 releases, this page also features detailed box office collections and verdicts for Bollywood and Hindi films released between 2011 and 2026, offering a complete historical view of the industry’s commercial performance. It’s a valuable resource for long-term performance trends, year-on-year comparisons, and archival box office insights.

Last updated: January 16, 2026