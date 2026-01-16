Welcome to Koimoi’s ultimate guide to Bollywood box office collection 2026! This regularly updated page brings you the latest insights into the earnings of Bollywood movies (including Hindi-dubbed versions of south films) released in 2026, including official to almost accurate figures, verdicts, and performance breakdowns. Whether you’re tracking the top-grossing Bollywood movies of the year or simply curious about how recent releases have fared, we’ve got you covered.
From major hits to box office flops, our comprehensive coverage includes a complete Bollywood hits and flops list, categorized with verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super Hit, and Super Duper Hit.
In addition to tracking 2026 releases, this page also features detailed box office collections and verdicts for Bollywood and Hindi films released between 2011 and 2026, offering a complete historical view of the industry’s commercial performance. It’s a valuable resource for long-term performance trends, year-on-year comparisons, and archival box office insights.
Last updated: January 16, 2026
|2026
|Ikkis
|35.39*
|7.28
|22.05 (4-day)
|30.25 (8-day)
|2025
|Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
|39.15
|8.46
|28.74 (4-day)
|36.34 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Avatar: Fire And Ash
|186.84*
|19
|66.65
|109.45
|2025
|Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
|12.17
|1.85
|6.59
|10.85
|FLOP
|2025
|Dhurandhar
|869.8*
|28.6
|106.5
|218
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2025
|Tere Ishk Mein
|119.5
|15.81
|53.25
|85.66
|PLUS
|2025
|Gustaakh Ishq
|1.75
|0.5
|1.3
|1.68
|FLOP
|2025
|120 Bahadur
|18.41
|2.35
|10.1
|15
|FLOP
|2025
|Mastiii 4
|14.95
|2.75
|8.5
|13.85
|FLOP
|2025
|De De Pyaar De 2
|89.85
|9.45
|38.43
|57.78
|LOSING
|2025
|Haq
|20.91
|1.75
|10.01
|15.06
|LOSING
|2025
|The Taj Story
|20.32
|1
|5.28
|11
|LOSING
|2025
|Baahubali - The Epic (Hindi)
|6.85
|1.35
|4.5
|6.35
|2025
|Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
|85.8
|10.1
|48.34 (6-day)
|62.38 (10-day)
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Thamma
|157.05
|25.11
|103.5 (6-day)
|123.25 (10-day)
|PLUS
|2025
|Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi)
|224.53
|18.5
|75 (4-day)
|110.1 (8-day)
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2025
|Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
|70.17
|10.11
|32.12 (4-day)
|44 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Homebound
|4.58
|0.30
|1.40
|2.46
|FLOP
|2025
|One Battle After Another
|6.08
|0.65
|2.59
|4.12
|FLOP
|2025
|Jolly LLB 3
|117.6
|12.5
|53.5
|74
|LOSING
|2025
|Mirai (Hindi)
|17.48
|1.75
|8.66
|13.76
|LOSING
|2025
|Baaghi 4
|67.07
|13.2
|37.14
|53.74
|LOSING
|2025
|The Conjuring: Last Rites
|82.11
|17.33
|49.62
|65.94
|HIT
|2025
|The Bengal Files
|19.59
|1.85
|8.59
|13.34
|LOSING
|2025
|Param Sundari
|54.85
|7.37
|28.48
|41.67
|LOSING
|2025
|Coolie (Hindi)
|37.25
|4.5
|19.7 (4-day)
|26.05 (8-day)
|AVERAGE
|2025
|War 2
|244.29
|52.5
|176 (4-day)
|209.1 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Son Of Sardaar 2
|47.15
|7.25
|24.75
|33.07
|FLOP
|2025
|Dhadak 2
|24.24
|3.65
|11.97
|17.56
|FLOP
|2025
|Mahavatar Narasimha
|247.96
|1.86
|16.56
|45.12
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2025
|Saiyaara
|337.69
|22.00
|84.50
|175.25
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2025
|Nikita Roy
|1.28
|0.22
|0.86
|1.18
|FLOP
|2025
|Maalik
|26.36
|4.02
|15.02
|22.52
|FLOP
|2025
|Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
|1.80
|0.35
|1.26
|1.73
|FLOP
|2025
|Superman
|48.99
|7.23
|26.61
|35.58
|AVERAGE
|2025
|Metro In Dino
|56.3
|4.05
|18.65
|29.57
|PLUS
|2025
|Jurassic World Rebirth
|100.56
|9.25
|40.03
|56.48
|PLUS
|2025
|F1
|102.82
|5.36
|20.57
|34.78
|HIT
|2025
|Maa
|38.63
|4.93
|18.43
|28.13
|LOSING
|2025
|Sitaare Zameen Par
|166.58
|10.70
|57.30
|88.46
|PLUS
|2025
|Housefull 5
|198.41
|24.35
|91.83
|133.58
|LOSING
|2025
|Bhool Chuk Maaf
|74.81
|7.20
|28.71
|45.41
|PLUS
|2025
|Kesari Veer
|1.88
|0.25
|0.88
|1.55
|FLOP
|2025
|Kapkapiii
|1.50
|0.26
|0.92
|1.38
|FLOP
|2025
|Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
|106.90
|16.5
|34.5
|55.65
|PLUS
|2025
|Raid 2
|179.30
|19.71
|73.83 (4-day)
|98.89 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2025
|The Bhootnii
|12.52
|1.19
|4.72 (4-day)
|7.79 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Phule
|6.76
|0.15
|1.05
|2.09
|FLOP
|2025
|Ground Zero
|7.77
|1.20
|5.20
|7.39
|FLOP
|2025
|Kesari Chapter 2
|94.48
|7.84
|29.62
|46.54
|LOSING
|2025
|Jaat
|90.34
|9.62
|40.62 (4-day)
|62.24 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Sikandar
|129.95
|30.06
|86.44
|115.00
|LOSING
|2025
|The Diplomat
|40.73
|4.03
|13.45
|19.45
|LOSING
|2025
|Crazxy
|14.03
|1.10
|4.25
|7.18
|LOSING
|2025
|Superboys of Malegaon
|5.32
|0.50
|1.82
|2.40
|FLOP
|2025
|Mere Husband Ki Biwi
|12.25
|1.75
|5.28
|8.66
|FLOP
|2025
|Chhaava
|615.39
|33.10
|121.43
|225.28
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2025
|Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release
|35.55
|4.50
|16.00
|26.85
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Badass Ravi Kumar
|13.78
|3.52
|9.72
|13.46
|LOSING
|2025
|Loveyapa
|7.69
|1.25
|4.75
|6.69
|FLOP
|2025
|Deva
|33.97
|5.78
|19.43
|28.17
|FLOP
|2025
|Sky Force
|134.93
|15.30
|73.20
|99.70
|LOSING
|2025
|Emergency
|20.48
|3.11
|12.26
|16.49
|FLOP
|2025
|Azaad
|7.61
|1.50
|4.75
|7.06
|FLOP
|2025
|Fateh
|18.87
|2.61
|10.71
|16.25
|FLOP
|2025
|Game Changer (Hindi)
|37.47
|8.64
|26.59
|34.44
|FLOP
|2025
|YJHD Re-Release
|22.04
|1.15
|6.25
|12.15
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|Baby John
|39.28
|11.25
|29.28 (5-day)
|36.40 (9-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Mufasa: The Lion King
|135.60
|7.50
|32.50
|62.50
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|Vanvaas
|5.27
|0.73
|3.28
|4.48
|FLOP
|2024
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|836.09
|72.00
|291.00 (4-day)
|433.50 (8-day)
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2024
|I Want To Talk
|2.14
|0.25
|1.33
|1.90
|FLOP
|2024
|Naam
|1.02
|0.22
|0.72
|1.02
|FLOP
|2024
|The Sabarmati Report
|36.06
|1.41
|6.71
|12.16
|LOSING
|2024
|Singham Again
|270.60
|43.70
|125.00
|186.60
|LOSING
|2024
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|281.56
|36.60
|110.20
|168.86
|PLUS
|2024
|Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
|44.48
|5.71
|19.17
|27.29
|PLUS
|2024
|Jigra
|32.53
|4.55
|16.64
|22.26
|FLOP
|2024
|Vettaiyan (Hindi)
|4.35
|0.70
|2.60 (4-day)
|3.20 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Joker 2
|13.30
|5.10
|10.90 (5-day)
|13.01 (9-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Devara (Hindi)
|68.14
|7.95
|29.52
|48.27
|PLUS
|2024
|Yudhra
|11.35
|4.52
|8.62
|11.06
|FLOP
|2024
|The Buckingham Murders
|8.82
|1.62
|6.75
|8.82
|FLOP
|2024
|The Greatest Of All Time (Hindi)
|15.25
|2.10
|9.35
|13.01
|PLUS
|2024
|Stree 2
|627.5
|64.8
|204
|307.8
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2024
|Vedaa
|22.50
|6.75
|14.45
|17.6
|FLOP
|2024
|Khel Khel Mein
|39.00
|5.23
|15.07
|20.68
|FLOP
|2024
|Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha
|12.20
|1.7
|5.75
|8
|FLOP
|2024
|Ulajh
|8.70
|1.37
|5.99
|8.5
|FLOP
|2024
|Deadpool & Wolverine
|135.25
|21
|64.55
|87.75
|HIT
|2024
|Bad Newz
|64.00
|8.62
|30.62
|44.12
|LOSING
|2024
|Sarfira
|24.30
|2.5
|12.5
|17.5
|FLOP
|2024
|Indian 2 (Hindi)
|5.60
|1.5
|3.9
|4.85
|FLOP
|2024
|Kill
|24.95
|1.35
|6.25
|11.36
|PLUS
|2024
|Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)
|295.00
|22.5
|112.15
|163.25
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|Ishq Vishk Rebound
|5.00
|1.2
|4.35
|4.35
|FLOP
|2024
|Chandu Champion
|65.50
|5.4
|24.11
|40.13
|LOSING
|2024
|Munjya
|108.00
|4.21
|20.04
|36.5
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2024
|Savi
|13.00
|2.05
|7.56
|9.5
|LOSING
|2024
|Mr & Mrs Mahi
|35.14
|6.85
|17.12
|24.89
|LOSING
|2024
|Bhaiyya Ji
|10.35
|1.44
|5.85
|9.03
|FLOP
|2024
|Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
|27.00
|3.25
|12
|18.9
|AVERAGE
|2024
|Srikanth
|49.50
|2.41
|11.95
|18.04
|PLUS
|2024
|Ruslaan
|4.05
|0.79
|2.83
|4
|FLOP
|2024
|LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2
|0.95
|0.15
|0.65
|0.95
|FLOP
|2024
|Do Aur Do Pyaar
|4.43
|0.8
|3.43
|4.43
|FLOP
|2024
|Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
|66.00
|16.07
|39
|49.5
|FLOP
|2024
|Maidaan
|53.00
|7.25
|19.55
|25.45
|FLOP
|2024
|Crew
|90.00
|10.21
|32.6
|47.54
|PLUS
|2024
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|106.00
|12.6
|37.6
|53.5
|HIT
|2024
|Madgaon Express
|37.51
|1.63
|7.16
|13.83
|PLUS
|2024
|Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
|25.00
|1.1
|6.1
|11.37
|AVERAGE
|2024
|Yodha
|33.00
|4.25
|17.51
|26.09
|LOSING
|2024
|Bastar: The Naxal Story
|2.90
|0.4
|2
|2.9
|FLOP
|2024
|Shaitaan
|151.00
|15.21
|55.13
|81.6
|HIT
|2024
|Laapataa Ladies
|21.00
|1.02
|4.12
|6.12
|FLOP
|2024
|Article 370
|84.00
|6.12
|25.45
|38.82
|HIT
|2024
|Crakk
|12.51
|4.11
|8.81
|12.51
|FLOP
|2024
|Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
|87.00
|7.02
|29.11
|47.18
|PLUS
|2024
|Fighter
|215.00
|24.6
|123.6
|149.35
|LOSING
|2024
|Hanuman (Hindi)
|58.00
|2.15
|12.26
|22.92
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|Merry Christmas (Hindi)
|16.00
|2.3
|9.45
|13.64
|FLOP
|2024
|Captain Miller (Hindi)
|4.00
|0.6
|2.28
|3.02
|FLOP
|2023
|Salaar (Hindi)
|152
|15.5
|51.5
|93
|HIT
|2023
|Dunki
|232
|29.2
|105.63
|160.22
|PLUS
|2023
|Animal
|554
|63.8
|201.76
|338.63
|SUPER HIT
|2023
|Sam Bahadur
|90.75
|6.25
|25.55
|38
|PLUS
|2023
|Khichdi 2
|4.5
|1.1
|3.18
|4.5
|FLOP
|2023
|Tiger 3
|286
|44.5
|148.5
|220.25
|LOSING
|2023
|Tejas
|5.15
|1.25
|3.5
|5.15
|FLOP
|2023
|Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|FLOP
|2023
|12th Fail
|51.93
|1.1
|6.7
|13
|SUPER HIT
|2023
|Ganapath
|9
|2.5
|6.5
|9
|FLOP
|2023
|Leo (Hindi)
|32.21
|3
|11.35
|18.95
|HIT
|2023
|Mission Raniganj
|31
|2.8
|12.6
|23
|FLOP
|2023
|Thank You For Coming
|7.66
|1.06
|4.42
|7.06
|FLOP
|2023
|Fukrey 3
|95.54
|8.82
|43.48
|66.02
|HIT
|2023
|The Great Indian Family
|5
|1.5
|5
|5
|FLOP
|2023
|Jawan
|640.42
|75
|286.16
|391.33
|HIT
|2023
|Dream Girl 2
|105
|10.69
|40.71
|67
|PLUS
|2023
|Gadar 2
|525.5
|40.1
|134.88
|284.63
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2023
|OMG 2
|150
|10.26
|43.11
|85.05
|HIT
|2023
|Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem
Kahaani
|153.3
|11.1
|45.9
|73.33
|PLUS
|2023
|Oppenheimer
|129
|14
|49.5
|72
|SUPER HIT
|2023
|Barbie
|45
|5
|18.5
|26
|PLUS
|2023
|Mission: Impossible - Dead
Reckoning Part One
|120
|12.3
|65
|80
|HIT
|2023
|Neeyat
|2.64
|1.02
|2.64
|2.64
|FLOP
|2023
|Insidious: The Red Door
|17
|2.1
|10.71
|13.88
|LOSING
|2023
|Satyaprem Ki Katha
|80.35
|9.25
|38.5
|53
|PLUS
|2023
|1920: Horrors of the Heart
|17.73
|2.34
|8.07
|12.55
|AVERAGE
|2023
|Adipurush (Hindi)
|147
|37.25
|113.5
|135
|FLOP
|2023
|Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
|88
|5.49
|22.59
|37.35
|PLUS
|2023
|Fast X
|108.83
|11.9
|61
|81
|SUPER HIT
|2023
|IB71
|22.49
|1.61
|4.18
|11.23
|FLOP
|2023
|The Kerala Story
|238.27
|8.03
|35.25
|81.36
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2023
|Guardians Of The Galaxy
Vol 3
|53
|7
|24
|34.5
|PLUS
|2023
|PS-2 (Hindi)
|15
|2
|8
|11.5
|FLOP
|2023
|Bad Boy
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|FLOP
|2023
|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
|110
|15.81
|68.17
|92.21
|LOSING
|2023
|Gumraah
|4.9
|1.1
|4
|4.9
|FLOP
|2023
|Bholaa
|90
|11.2
|44.28
|59.98
|LOSING
|2023
|John Wick: Chapter 4
|53.5
|8.13
|27
|36
|PLUS
|2023
|Bheed
|2
|0.35
|1.6
|2
|FLOP
|2023
|Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
|19.25
|1.27
|3.53
|10.51
|FLOP
|2023
|Zwigato
|1.84
|0.42
|1.05
|1.84
|FLOP
|2023
|Kabzaa (Hindi)
|1.5
|0.5
|0.9
|1.5
|FLOP
|2023
|Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
|146
|15.73
|70.64
|92.84
|AVERAGE
|2023
|Selfiee
|16.5
|2.55
|10.3
|14.1
|FLOP
|2023
|Shehzada
|32.5
|6.5
|20.2
|26.1
|FLOP
|2023
|Ant-Man and the Wasp:
Quantumania
|44
|8.25
|27
|32
|AVERAGE
|2023
|Pathaan
|543.22
|57
|280.75
|364.15
|HIT
|2023
|Kuttey
|4.05
|1.07
|3.2
|4.05
|FLOP
|2023
|Varisu
|6.75
|0.81
|4.09
|6.22
|FLOP
|2022
|Cirkus
|20.85
|6.25
|20.85
|20.85
|FLOP
|2022
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|390.6
|41
|129
|190
|HIT
|2022
|An Action Hero
|5.99
|1.35
|5.99
|5.99
|FLOP
|2022
|Bhediya
|65.84
|7.48
|28.55
|42.05
|AVERAGE
|2022
|Drishyam 2
|241 .00
|15.38
|64.14
|104.66
|SUPER HIT
|2022
|Uunchai
|31.68
|1.81
|10.45
|13.8
|LOSING
|2022
|Black Panther Wakanda
Forever
|69.5
|12.5
|42
|48.5
|AVERAGE
|2022
|Phone Bhoot
|13
|2.05
|7.85
|13
|FLOP
|2022
|Ram Setu
|64
|15.25
|35.27
|58.23
|FLOP
|2022
|Thank God
|30.75
|8.1
|18.25
|30.75
|FLOP
|2022
|Black Adam
|43
|7
|23
|35.75
|AVERAGE
|2022
|Doctor G
|30
|3.87
|15.03
|21.95
|LOSING
|2022
|Kantara (Hindi)
|81.1
|1.27
|7.52
|15
|SUPER HIT
|2022
|Code Name Tiranga
|1
|0.15
|0.75
|1
|FLOP
|2022
|Goodbye
|6.75
|1
|4
|5.61
|FLOP
|2022
|Godfather (Hindi)
|9.03
|1.61
|6.56
|9.03
|FLOP
|2022
|Vikram Vedha
|77.51
|10.58
|36.94
|58.57
|FLOP
|2022
|Ponniyin Selvan: Part-1 (Hindi)
|20.02
|1.85
|7.35
|14.25
|AVERAGE
|2022
|Dhokha: Round D Corner
|3.25
|1.25
|2.7
|3.25
|FLOP
|2022
|Chup
|10.5
|3.06
|7.38
|10.5
|FLOP
|2022
|Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
|268
|37
|122
|170
|AVERAGE
|2022
|Liger (Hindi)
|21.15
|4.5
|13.75
|16.5
|FLOP
|2022
|Dobaaraa
|3.85
|0.72
|2.98
|3.85
|FLOP
|2022
|Karthikeya 2 (Hindi)
|30
|0.07
|0.35
|5.75
|SUPER HIT
|2022
|Laal Singh Chaddha
|58.68
|12
|37.96
|50.58
|FLOP
|2022
|Raksha Bandhan
|44.37
|8.2
|28.16
|38.72
|FLOP
|2022
|Ek Villain Returns
|41.49
|7.05
|23.54
|32.92
|LOSING
|2022
|Shamshera
|43
|10.25
|31.75
|40.45
|FLOP
|2022
|HIT - The First Case
|7.5
|1.35
|5.59
|7.5
|FLOP
|2022
|Shabaash Mithu
|2.75
|0.5
|2.1
|2.75
|FLOP
|2022
|Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2
|12.95
|1.3
|6.15
|11
|FLOP
|2022
|Thor: Love And Thunder
|101.45
|18.2
|64.8
|89.55
|PLUS
|2022
|Rocketry
|26
|1.25
|7.5
|12.49
|PLUS
|2022
|Rashtra Kavach Om
|3.21
|1.51
|3.21
|3.21
|FLOP
|2022
|JugJugg Jeeyo
|85.25
|9.28
|36.93
|53.74
|AVERAGE
|2022
|Nikamma
|1.51
|0.51
|1.51
|1.51
|FLOP
|2022
|Jurassic World: Dominion
|69.5
|11.75
|23.25
|42
|PLUS
|2022
|777 Charlie (Hindi)
|7.5
|0.2
|1.06
|2.05
|AVERAGE
|2022
|Janhit Mein Jaari
|3.33
|0.43
|1.25
|3.33
|FLOP
|2022
|Samrat Prithviraj
|68
|10.7
|39.4
|55.05
|FLOP
|2022
|Major (Hindi)
|12.17
|1.1
|4.66
|7.12
|AVERAGE
|2022
|Vikram (Hindi)
|11
|0.3
|1.8
|3.55
|AVERAGE
|2022
|Anek
|7.5
|2.11
|6.5
|7.5
|FLOP
|2022
|Top Gun: Maverick
|35
|4.4
|12.68
|17.7
|PLUS
|2022
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
|185.57
|14.11
|55.96
|92.63
|SUPER HIT
|2022
|Dhaakad
|2
|0.65
|2
|2.00*
|FLOP
|2022
|Jayeshbhai Jordaar
|17.5
|3.25
|11.75
|17.5
|FLOP
|2022
|Doctor Strange in the
Multiverse of Madness
|126.94
|27.5
|79.5
|103
|SUPER HIT
|2022
|Heropanti 2
|26.5
|7
|17.5
|26.5
|FLOP
|2022
|Runway 34
|32
|3.5
|14.75
|25
|FLOP
|2022
|Jersey
|20.5
|4
|15.5
|20.5
|FLOP
|2022
|KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)
|434.62
|53.95
|143.64
|268.63
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2022
|Attack
|15
|3.51
|11.51
|15
|FLOP
|2022
|RRR
|277
|20.07
|74.5
|132.09
|HIT
|2022
|Bachchhan Paandey
|50.25
|13.25
|37.25
|50.25
|FLOP
|2022
|Radhe Shyam
|19.25
|5.1
|14.5
|19.25
|FLOP
|2022
|The Kashmir Files
|252.5
|3.55
|26.05
|97.3
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2022
|Jhund
|17.25
|1.5
|6.5
|11.3
|FLOP
|2022
|The Batman
|48.1
|6.66
|22
|30.08
|PLUS
|2022
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
|128.89
|10.5
|39.12
|68.93
|AVERAGE
|2022
|Valimai (Hindi)
|1.5
|0.3
|1.5
|1.5
|FLOP
|2022
|Badhaai Do
|19.5
|1.65
|7.82
|11.79
|FLOP
|2021
|83
|102
|12.64
|47
|71.41
|FLOP
|2021
|Pushpa (Hindi)
|106
|3.33
|12.68
|26.89
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2021
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|212
|32.67
|109.04
|148
|SUPER HIT
|2021
|Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
|28.5
|3.75
|14.53
|22
|LOSING
|2021
|Tadap
|24.8
|4.05
|13.52
|21.03
|LOSING
|2021
|Antim
|37.55
|5
|18.61
|29.35
|LOSING
|2021
|Satyameva Jayate 2
|10.5
|3.6
|10.5
|10.5
|FLOP
|2021
|Bunty Aur Babli 2
|11.15
|2.6
|8.3
|11.15
|FLOP
|2021
|Sooryavanshi
|195.04
|26.29
|77.08
|120.66
|PLUS
|2021
|Eternals
|21.65
|7.35
|19.15
|21.65
|FLOP
|2021
|Venom: Let There Be Carnage
|17.5
|3.71
|12.05
|17.5
|FLOP
|2021
|Thalaivii
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|FLOP
|2021
|Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
|15.28
|2.97
|10.61
|15.28
|FLOP
|2021
|Chehre
|3.5
|0.5
|1.7
|3.5
|FLOP
|2021
|Bell Bottom
|26.5
|2.75
|13.25
|18.5
|FLOP
|2021
|Fast & Furious 9
|13.61
|1.92
|7.66
|10.91
|FLOP
|2021
|Saina
|1.25
|0.25
|0.5
|1.25
|FLOP
|2021
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|46.58
|6.4
|26.44
|37.92
|PLUS
|2021
|Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|FLOP
|2021
|Mumbai Saga
|17
|2.82
|8.74
|12.6
|FLOP
|2021
|Roohi
|25.87
|3.06
|12.58
|17.43
|LOSING
|2021
|Madam Chief Minister
|0.3
|0.05
|-
|-
|FLOP
|2021
|Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi
|0.2
|0.08
|-
|-
|FLOP
|2020
|Angrezi Medium
|10.48
|4.03
|10.03
|10.48
|FLOP
|2020
|Baaghi 3
|97.32
|17.5
|53.83
|90.67
|LOSING
|2020
|Thappad
|32
|3.07
|14.66
|22.79
|AVERAGE
|2020
|Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
|62.5
|9.55
|32.66
|44.84
|AVERAGE
|2020
|Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship
|31.24
|5.1
|16.36
|24.18
|LOSING
|2020
|Love Aaj Kal
|37.74
|12.4
|28.51
|36
|FLOP
|2020
|Shikara
|6.75
|1.2
|4.9
|6.75
|FLOP
|2020
|Malang
|59.04
|6.71
|25.36
|39.65
|AVERAGE
|2020
|Jawaani Jaaneman
|28.5
|3.24
|12.83
|20.21
|LOSING
|2020
|Street Dancer 3D
|75
|10.26
|41.23
|49.76
|LOSING
|2020
|Panga
|28.92
|2.7
|14.91
|21.36
|FLOP
|2020
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|279.5
|15.1
|61.93
|118.91
|HIT
|2020
|Chhapaak
|34.13
|4.77
|19.02
|28.38
|LOSING
|2019
|Good Newwz
|201.14
|17.56
|64.99
|127.9
|HIT
|2019
|Dabangg 3
|150
|24.5
|81.15
|126.55
|AVERAGE
|2019
|Mardaani 2
|47.51
|3.8
|18.15
|28.05
|HIT
|2019
|The Body
|1.25
|0.5
|1.25
|1.25
|FLOP
|2019
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|58
|6.2
|24.65
|35.21
|HIT
|2019
|Panipat
|34.28
|4.12
|17.68
|25.68
|FLOP
|2019
|Pati Patni Aur Woh
|86.77
|9.1
|35.94
|55.97
|HIT
|2019
|Hotel Mumbai
|6.67
|1.08
|4.81
|6.67
|FLOP
|2019
|Commando 3
|32.36
|4.74
|18.33
|29.24
|AVERAGE
|2019
|Pagalpanti
|33.01
|4.75
|19.5
|28.15
|FLOP
|2019
|Frozen 2
|44
|3.35
|19.1
|25.4
|PLUS
|2019
|Marjaavaan
|47.71
|7.03
|24.42
|37.87
|AVERAGE
|2019
|Bala
|116.38
|10.15
|43.95
|72.24
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2019
|Ujda Chaman
|12
|1.75
|7
|10
|FLOP
|2019
|Housefull 4
|206
|19.08
|53.22
|141.31
|HIT
|2019
|Saand Ki Aankh
|23.14
|0.48
|2.47
|11.68
|FLOP
|2019
|Made In China
|11
|1.25
|6.78
|11
|FLOP
|2019
|The Sky Is Pink
|15
|2.5
|10.7
|15
|FLOP
|2019
|War (all languages)
|319
|53.35
|166.25
|238.35
|HIT
|2019
|Joker
|64
|5.75
|24.5
|38
|HIT
|2019
|Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
|4.75
|1.25
|4.75
|4.75
|FLOP
|2019
|Section 375
|12.49
|1.45
|8.04
|12.49
|LOSING
|2019
|Dream Girl
|139.7
|10.05
|44.57
|72.2
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2019
|Chhichhore
|150.36
|7.32
|35.98
|68.83
|HIT
|2019
|Saaho
|149
|24.4
|79.08
|116.03
|HIT
|2019
|Mission Mangal
|200.16
|29.16
|97.56
|128.16
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2019
|Batla House
|97.18
|15.55
|47.99
|65.84
|HIT
|2019
|Jabariya Jodi
|14.5
|3.15
|12.4
|14.5
|FLOP
|2019
|Khandaani Shafakhana
|5.52
|0.8
|5.52
|5.52
|FLOP
|2019
|Fast & Furious Presents:
Hobbs & Shaw
|68.75
|13.15
|42.9
|56.9
|PLUS
|2019
|Judgementall Hai Kya
|38.3
|5.4
|22.04
|31 .00
|AVERAGE
|2019
|Arjun Patiala
|5.65
|1.25
|4.9
|5.65
|FLOP
|2019
|The Lion King
|150.09
|11.06
|54.75
|75.92
|SUPER HIT
|2019
|Super 30
|146.1
|11.75
|50.76
|75.85
|PLUS
|2019
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|85.7
|9.75
|46.66
|61.21
|HIT
|2019
|Article 15
|63.05
|5.02
|20.04
|34.21
|SUPER HIT
|2019
|Annabelle Comes Home
|25.55
|3
|17.95
|25.55
|AVERAGE
|2019
|Kabir Singh
|278.24
|20.21
|70.83
|134.42
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2019
|Men In Black: International
|17.6
|3.1
|10.9
|15.6
|FLOP
|2019
|Game Over
|4.52
|0.5
|2
|3.89
|FLOP
|2019
|Khamoshi
|0.5
|0.1
|0.3
|0.5
|FLOP
|2019
|X-Men: Dark Phoenix
|17.3
|3.1
|13.7
|17.3
|FLOP
|2019
|Bharat
|211.07
|42.3
|150.1
|180.05
|PLUS
|2019
|Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
|17.6
|3.25
|15.25
|17.6
|FLOP
|2019
|Aladdin
|50
|4.25
|18.5
|29.5
|HIT
|2019
|India’s Most Wanted
|11.5
|2.1
|8.66
|11.5
|FLOP
|2019
|PM Narendra Modi
|23.61
|2.88
|11.76
|19.21
|AVERAGE
|2019
|De De Pyaar De
|102.4
|10.41
|38.54
|61.05
|PLUS
|2019
|Student Of The Year 2
|70.66
|12.06
|38.83
|57.9
|LOSING
|2019
|Blank
|5.11
|0.97
|3.72
|5.11
|FLOP
|2019
|Setters
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|FLOP
|2019
|Avengers: Endgame
|365.5
|53.1
|157.2
|260.4
|SUPER HIT
|2019
|Kalank
|81
|21.6
|66.03
|76.5
|FLOP
|2019
|The Tashkent Files
|16.75
|0.4
|2.2
|3.5
|SUPER HIT
|2019
|Shazam!
|21
|2.9
|11.7
|14.5
|LOSING
|2019
|Romeo Akbar Walter
|40.75
|6
|22.7
|33.1
|AVERAGE
|2019
|Junglee
|24.3
|3.35
|13.85
|19.7
|FLOP
|2019
|Notebook
|3.65
|0.75
|2.75
|3.65
|FLOP
|2019
|Kesari
|153
|21.06
|78.07
|105.86
|HIT
|2019
|Captain Marvel
|84.2
|12.75
|40.71
|57.66
|HIT
|2019
|Badla
|88.02
|5.04
|23.2
|38
|SUPER HIT
|2019
|Luka Chuppi
|94.15
|8.01
|32.13
|53.7
|SUPER HIT
|2019
|Sonchiriya
|6.6
|1.2
|4.6
|6.6
|FLOP
|2019
|Total Dhamaal
|154.3
|16.5
|62.4
|94.55
|PLUS
|2019
|Gully Boy
|139.38
|19.4
|72.45
|100.3
|SUPER HIT
|2019
|Amavas
|2.85
|0.75
|2.5
|2.85
|FLOP
|2019
|Ek Ladki Ko Dekha
Toh Aisa Laga
|20.01
|3.3
|13.53
|19.68
|FLOP
|2019
|Manikarnika:
The Queen Of Jhansi
|94.92
|8.75
|42.55
|61.15
|LOSING
|2019
|Thackeray (Hindi+ Marathi)
|31.6
|6
|22.9
|31.6
|AVERAGE
|2019
|Why Cheat India
|8.7
|1.71
|6.8
|8.45
|FLOP
|2019
|Uri - The Surgical Strike
|244.06
|8.2
|35.73
|70.94
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2019
|The Accidental Prime Minister
|25
|3.4
|11.9
|17.1
|LOSING
|2019
|Bumblebee
|7
|1.8
|7
|7
|FLOP
|2018
|Simmba
|240.22
|20.72
|75.11
|150.81
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2018
|Zero
|97.5
|20.14
|59.07
|89
|FLOP
|2018
|KGF - Chapter 1
|44.09
|2.1
|9.2
|21.11
|HIT
|2018
|Aquaman
|55
|5.5
|24.25
|33.75
|HIT
|2018
|Kedarnath
|62
|6.85
|27
|40.85
|PLUS
|2018
|2.0(Hindi)
|188
|20.25
|97.25
|139.75
|SUPER HIT
|2018
|Bhaiaji Superhit
|4.3
|1.2
|4.3
|4.3
|FLOP
|2018
|Mohalla Assi
|1.75
|0.25
|0.55
|1.75
|FLOP
|2018
|Pihu
|2.5
|0.45
|1
|2.5
|FLOP
|2018
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|145.29
|50.75
|119
|134.95
|FLOP
|2018
|Fantastic Beasts:
The Crimes Of Grindelwald
|20.99
|2.5
|10.29
|15.09
|LOSING
|2018
|Baazaar
|28.02
|3.07
|11.93
|16.5
|LOSING
|2018
|Badhaai Ho
|136.8
|7.29
|45.06
|66.1
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2018
|Namaste England
|8.25
|1.75
|6.55
|8
|FLOP
|2018
|Helicopter Eela
|5
|0.85
|3.45
|5
|FLOP
|2018
|FryDay
|1.75
|0.3
|1.2
|1.75
|FLOP
|2018
|Jalebi
|2.75
|0.4
|1.75
|2.75
|FLOP
|2018
|Tumbbad
|13.48
|0.65
|3.25
|5.85
|LOSING
|2018
|AndhaDhun
|72.5
|2.7
|15
|28
|SUPER HIT
|2018
|Venom
|28
|4.09
|15.61
|23.51
|PLUS
|2018
|LoveYatri
|10
|2
|6.9
|10.25
|FLOP
|2018
|Sui Dhaaga
|79.02
|8.3
|36.6
|62.5
|HIT
|2018
|Pataakha
|7.64
|0.8
|3.7
|6.7
|FLOP
|2018
|Batti Gul Meter Chalu
|37.26
|6.76
|23.26
|34.43
|LOSING
|2018
|Manto
|3.55
|0.5
|1.77
|3.05
|FLOP
|2018
|Mitron
|3.4
|0.5
|2.25
|2.5
|FLOP
|2018
|Manmarziyaan
|26.45
|3.52
|14.33
|21.4
|LOSING
|2018
|The Nun
|42
|8
|28.25
|39
|HIT
|2018
|Paltan
|7
|1.28
|5
|7
|FLOP
|2018
|Laila Majnu
|2.5
|0.45
|1.8
|2.4
|FLOP
|2018
|Gali Guleiyan
|0.5
|0.1
|0.5
|0.5
|FLOP
|2018
|Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
|10
|1.75
|6.4
|10
|FLOP
|2018
|Stree
|129.67
|6.83
|32.27
|60.39
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2018
|Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi
|18.11
|2.7
|11.78
|18.11
|LOSING
|2018
|Gold
|107.37
|25.25
|71.3
|88.9
|PLUS
|2018
|Satyameva Jayate
|89.05
|20.52
|56.91
|73.5
|HIT
|2018
|Vishwaroopm 2
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|FLOP
|2018
|Fanney Khan
|9.85
|2.15
|7.15
|9.85
|FLOP
|2018
|Karwaan
|12.5
|1.6
|8.1
|12.5
|FLOP
|2018
|Mulk
|12.81