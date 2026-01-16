Bollywood Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2025
Welcome to Koimoi’s ultimate guide to Bollywood box office collection 2026! This regularly updated page brings you the latest insights into the earnings of Bollywood movies (including Hindi-dubbed versions of south films) released in 2026, including official to almost accurate figures, verdicts, and performance breakdowns. Whether you’re tracking the top-grossing Bollywood movies of the year or simply curious about how recent releases have fared, we’ve got you covered.

From major hits to box office flops, our comprehensive coverage includes a complete Bollywood hits and flops list, categorized with verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super Hit, and Super Duper Hit.

In addition to tracking 2026 releases, this page also features detailed box office collections and verdicts for Bollywood and Hindi films released between 2011 and 2026, offering a complete historical view of the industry’s commercial performance. It’s a valuable resource for long-term performance trends, year-on-year comparisons, and archival box office insights.

Last updated: January 16, 2026

Release YearMovie NameIndia Lifetime
(INR Cr)		Opening Day
(INR Cr)		Opening Weekend
(INR Cr)		Opening Week
(INR Cr)		Verdict
2026Ikkis35.39*7.2822.05 (4-day)30.25 (8-day)
2025Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri39.158.4628.74 (4-day)36.34 (8-day)FLOP
2025Avatar: Fire And Ash186.84*1966.65109.45
2025Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 212.171.856.5910.85FLOP
2025Dhurandhar869.8*28.6106.5218SUPER DUPER HIT
2025Tere Ishk Mein119.515.8153.2585.66PLUS
2025Gustaakh Ishq1.750.51.31.68FLOP
2025120 Bahadur18.412.3510.115FLOP
2025Mastiii 414.952.758.513.85FLOP
2025De De Pyaar De 289.859.4538.4357.78LOSING
2025Haq20.911.7510.0115.06LOSING
2025The Taj Story20.3215.2811LOSING
2025Baahubali - The Epic (Hindi)6.851.354.56.35
2025Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat85.810.148.34 (6-day)62.38 (10-day)SUPER HIT
2025Thamma157.0525.11103.5 (6-day)123.25 (10-day)PLUS
2025Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi)224.5318.575 (4-day)110.1 (8-day)SUPER DUPER HIT
2025Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari70.1710.1132.12 (4-day)44 (8-day)LOSING
2025Homebound4.580.301.402.46FLOP
2025One Battle After Another6.080.652.594.12FLOP
2025Jolly LLB 3117.612.553.574LOSING
2025Mirai (Hindi)17.481.758.6613.76LOSING
2025Baaghi 467.0713.237.1453.74LOSING
2025The Conjuring: Last Rites82.1117.3349.6265.94HIT
2025The Bengal Files19.591.858.5913.34LOSING
2025Param Sundari54.857.3728.4841.67LOSING
2025Coolie (Hindi)37.254.519.7 (4-day)26.05 (8-day)AVERAGE
2025War 2244.2952.5176 (4-day)209.1 (8-day)LOSING
2025Son Of Sardaar 247.157.2524.7533.07FLOP
2025Dhadak 224.243.6511.9717.56FLOP
2025Mahavatar Narasimha247.961.8616.5645.12SUPER DUPER HIT
2025Saiyaara337.6922.0084.50175.25SUPER DUPER HIT
2025Nikita Roy1.280.220.861.18FLOP
2025Maalik26.364.0215.0222.52FLOP
2025Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan1.800.351.261.73FLOP
2025Superman48.997.2326.6135.58AVERAGE
2025Metro In Dino56.34.0518.6529.57PLUS
2025Jurassic World Rebirth100.569.2540.0356.48PLUS
2025F1102.825.3620.5734.78HIT
2025Maa38.634.9318.4328.13LOSING
2025Sitaare Zameen Par166.5810.7057.3088.46PLUS
2025Housefull 5198.4124.3591.83133.58LOSING
2025Bhool Chuk Maaf74.817.2028.7145.41PLUS
2025Kesari Veer1.880.250.881.55FLOP
2025Kapkapiii1.500.260.921.38FLOP
2025Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning106.9016.534.555.65PLUS
2025Raid 2179.3019.7173.83 (4-day)98.89 (8-day)PLUS
2025The Bhootnii12.521.194.72 (4-day)7.79 (8-day)FLOP
2025Phule6.760.151.052.09FLOP
2025Ground Zero7.771.205.207.39FLOP
2025Kesari Chapter 294.487.8429.6246.54LOSING
2025Jaat90.349.6240.62 (4-day)62.24 (8-day)LOSING
2025Sikandar129.9530.0686.44115.00LOSING
2025The Diplomat40.734.0313.4519.45LOSING
2025Crazxy14.031.104.257.18LOSING
2025Superboys of Malegaon
5.320.501.822.40FLOP
2025Mere Husband Ki Biwi12.251.755.288.66FLOP
2025Chhaava615.3933.10121.43225.28SUPER DUPER HIT
2025 Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release35.554.5016.0026.85SUPER HIT
2025 Badass Ravi Kumar13.783.529.7213.46LOSING
2025 Loveyapa7.691.254.756.69FLOP
2025 Deva33.975.7819.4328.17FLOP
2025 Sky Force134.9315.3073.2099.70LOSING
2025 Emergency20.483.1112.2616.49FLOP
2025 Azaad7.611.504.757.06FLOP
2025 Fateh18.872.6110.7116.25FLOP
2025 Game Changer (Hindi) 37.478.6426.5934.44FLOP
2025 YJHD Re-Release22.041.156.2512.15SUPER HIT
2024 Baby John39.2811.2529.28 (5-day)36.40 (9-day)FLOP
2024 Mufasa: The Lion King135.607.5032.5062.50SUPER HIT
2024 Vanvaas5.270.733.284.48FLOP
2024 Pushpa 2 (Hindi)836.0972.00291.00 (4-day)433.50 (8-day)SUPER DUPER HIT
2024 I Want To Talk2.140.251.331.90FLOP
2024 Naam1.020.220.721.02FLOP
2024 The Sabarmati Report36.061.416.7112.16LOSING
2024 Singham Again270.6043.70125.00186.60LOSING
2024 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3281.5636.60110.20168.86PLUS
2024 Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video44.485.7119.1727.29PLUS
2024 Jigra32.534.5516.6422.26FLOP
2024 Vettaiyan (Hindi)4.350.702.60 (4-day)3.20 (8-day)FLOP
2024 Joker 213.305.1010.90 (5-day)13.01 (9-day)FLOP
2024 Devara (Hindi)68.147.9529.5248.27PLUS
2024 Yudhra11.354.528.6211.06FLOP
2024 The Buckingham Murders8.821.626.758.82FLOP
2024 The Greatest Of All Time (Hindi)15.252.109.3513.01PLUS
2024Stree 2627.564.8204307.8SUPER DUPER HIT
2024Vedaa22.506.7514.4517.6FLOP
2024Khel Khel Mein39.005.2315.0720.68FLOP
2024Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha12.201.75.758FLOP
2024Ulajh8.701.375.998.5FLOP
2024Deadpool & Wolverine135.252164.5587.75HIT
2024Bad Newz64.008.6230.6244.12LOSING
2024Sarfira24.302.512.517.5FLOP
2024Indian 2 (Hindi)5.601.53.94.85FLOP
2024Kill24.951.356.2511.36PLUS
2024Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)295.0022.5112.15163.25SUPER HIT
2024Ishq Vishk Rebound5.001.24.354.35FLOP
2024Chandu Champion65.505.424.1140.13LOSING
2024Munjya108.004.2120.0436.5SUPER DUPER HIT
2024Savi13.002.057.569.5LOSING
2024Mr & Mrs Mahi35.146.8517.1224.89LOSING
2024Bhaiyya Ji10.351.445.859.03FLOP
2024Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes27.003.251218.9AVERAGE
2024Srikanth49.502.4111.9518.04PLUS
2024Ruslaan4.050.792.834FLOP
2024LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 20.950.150.650.95FLOP
2024Do Aur Do Pyaar4.430.83.434.43FLOP
2024Bade Miyan Chote Miyan66.0016.073949.5FLOP
2024Maidaan53.007.2519.5525.45FLOP
2024Crew90.0010.2132.647.54PLUS
2024Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire106.0012.637.653.5HIT
2024Madgaon Express37.511.637.1613.83PLUS
2024Swatantrya Veer Savarkar25.001.16.111.37AVERAGE
2024Yodha33.004.2517.5126.09LOSING
2024Bastar: The Naxal Story2.900.422.9FLOP
2024Shaitaan151.0015.2155.1381.6HIT
2024Laapataa Ladies21.001.024.126.12FLOP
2024Article 37084.006.1225.4538.82HIT
2024Crakk12.514.118.8112.51FLOP
2024Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya87.007.0229.1147.18PLUS
2024Fighter215.0024.6123.6149.35LOSING
2024Hanuman (Hindi)58.002.1512.2622.92SUPER HIT
2024Merry Christmas (Hindi)16.002.39.4513.64FLOP
2024Captain Miller (Hindi)4.000.62.283.02FLOP
2023Salaar (Hindi)15215.551.593HIT
2023Dunki23229.2105.63160.22PLUS
2023Animal55463.8201.76338.63SUPER HIT
2023Sam Bahadur90.756.2525.5538PLUS
2023Khichdi 24.51.13.184.5FLOP
2023Tiger 328644.5148.5220.25LOSING
2023Tejas5.151.253.55.15FLOP
2023Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video0.250.250.250.25FLOP
202312th Fail51.931.16.713SUPER HIT
2023Ganapath92.56.59FLOP
2023Leo (Hindi)32.21311.3518.95HIT
2023Mission Raniganj312.812.623FLOP
2023Thank You For Coming7.661.064.427.06FLOP
2023Fukrey 395.548.8243.4866.02HIT
2023The Great Indian Family51.555FLOP
2023Jawan640.4275286.16391.33HIT
2023Dream Girl 210510.6940.7167PLUS
2023Gadar 2525.540.1134.88284.63SUPER DUPER HIT
2023OMG 215010.2643.1185.05HIT
2023Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem
Kahaani		153.311.145.973.33PLUS
2023Oppenheimer1291449.572SUPER HIT
2023Barbie45518.526PLUS
2023Mission: Impossible - Dead
Reckoning Part One		12012.36580HIT
2023Neeyat2.641.022.642.64FLOP
2023Insidious: The Red Door172.110.7113.88LOSING
2023Satyaprem Ki Katha80.359.2538.553PLUS
20231920: Horrors of the Heart17.732.348.0712.55AVERAGE
2023Adipurush (Hindi)14737.25113.5135FLOP
2023Zara Hatke Zara Bachke885.4922.5937.35PLUS
2023Fast X108.8311.96181SUPER HIT
2023IB7122.491.614.1811.23FLOP
2023The Kerala Story238.278.0335.2581.36SUPER DUPER HIT
2023Guardians Of The Galaxy
Vol 3		5372434.5PLUS
2023PS-2 (Hindi)152811.5FLOP
2023Bad Boy0.250.250.250.25FLOP
2023Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan11015.8168.1792.21LOSING
2023Gumraah4.91.144.9FLOP
2023Bholaa9011.244.2859.98LOSING
2023John Wick: Chapter 453.58.132736PLUS
2023Bheed20.351.62FLOP
2023Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway19.251.273.5310.51FLOP
2023Zwigato1.840.421.051.84FLOP
2023Kabzaa (Hindi)1.50.50.91.5FLOP
2023Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar14615.7370.6492.84AVERAGE
2023Selfiee16.52.5510.314.1FLOP
2023Shehzada32.56.520.226.1FLOP
2023Ant-Man and the Wasp:
Quantumania		448.252732AVERAGE
2023Pathaan543.2257280.75364.15HIT
2023Kuttey4.051.073.24.05FLOP
2023Varisu6.750.814.096.22FLOP
2022Cirkus20.856.2520.8520.85FLOP
2022Avatar: The Way of Water390.641129190HIT
2022An Action Hero5.991.355.995.99FLOP
2022Bhediya65.847.4828.5542.05AVERAGE
2022Drishyam 2241 .0015.3864.14104.66SUPER HIT
2022Uunchai31.681.8110.4513.8LOSING
2022Black Panther Wakanda
Forever		69.512.54248.5AVERAGE
2022Phone Bhoot132.057.8513FLOP
2022Ram Setu6415.2535.2758.23FLOP
2022Thank God30.758.118.2530.75FLOP
2022Black Adam4372335.75AVERAGE
2022Doctor G303.8715.0321.95LOSING
2022Kantara (Hindi)81.11.277.5215SUPER HIT
2022Code Name Tiranga10.150.751FLOP
2022Goodbye6.75145.61FLOP
2022Godfather (Hindi)9.031.616.569.03FLOP
2022Vikram Vedha77.5110.5836.9458.57FLOP
2022Ponniyin Selvan: Part-1 (Hindi)20.021.857.3514.25AVERAGE
2022Dhokha: Round D Corner3.251.252.73.25FLOP
2022Chup10.53.067.3810.5FLOP
2022Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva26837122170AVERAGE
2022Liger (Hindi)21.154.513.7516.5FLOP
2022Dobaaraa3.850.722.983.85FLOP
2022Karthikeya 2 (Hindi)300.070.355.75SUPER HIT
2022Laal Singh Chaddha58.681237.9650.58FLOP
2022Raksha Bandhan44.378.228.1638.72FLOP
2022Ek Villain Returns41.497.0523.5432.92LOSING
2022Shamshera4310.2531.7540.45FLOP
2022HIT - The First Case7.51.355.597.5FLOP
2022Shabaash Mithu2.750.52.12.75FLOP
2022Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 212.951.36.1511FLOP
2022Thor: Love And Thunder101.4518.264.889.55PLUS
2022Rocketry261.257.512.49PLUS
2022Rashtra Kavach Om3.211.513.213.21FLOP
2022JugJugg Jeeyo85.259.2836.9353.74AVERAGE
2022Nikamma1.510.511.511.51FLOP
2022Jurassic World: Dominion69.511.7523.2542PLUS
2022777 Charlie (Hindi)7.50.21.062.05AVERAGE
2022Janhit Mein Jaari3.330.431.253.33FLOP
2022Samrat Prithviraj6810.739.455.05FLOP
2022Major (Hindi)12.171.14.667.12AVERAGE
2022Vikram (Hindi)110.31.83.55AVERAGE
2022Anek7.52.116.57.5FLOP
2022Top Gun: Maverick354.412.6817.7PLUS
2022Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2185.5714.1155.9692.63SUPER HIT
2022Dhaakad20.6522.00*FLOP
2022Jayeshbhai Jordaar17.53.2511.7517.5FLOP
2022Doctor Strange in the
Multiverse of Madness		126.9427.579.5103SUPER HIT
2022Heropanti 226.5717.526.5FLOP
2022Runway 34323.514.7525FLOP
2022Jersey20.5415.520.5FLOP
2022KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)434.6253.95143.64268.63SUPER DUPER HIT
2022Attack153.5111.5115FLOP
2022RRR27720.0774.5132.09HIT
2022Bachchhan Paandey50.2513.2537.2550.25FLOP
2022Radhe Shyam19.255.114.519.25FLOP
2022The Kashmir Files252.53.5526.0597.3SUPER DUPER HIT
2022Jhund17.251.56.511.3FLOP
2022The Batman48.16.662230.08PLUS
2022Gangubai Kathiawadi128.8910.539.1268.93AVERAGE
2022Valimai (Hindi)1.50.31.51.5FLOP
2022Badhaai Do19.51.657.8211.79FLOP
20218310212.644771.41FLOP
2021Pushpa (Hindi)1063.3312.6826.89SUPER DUPER HIT
2021Spider-Man: No Way Home21232.67109.04148SUPER HIT
2021Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui28.53.7514.5322LOSING
2021Tadap24.84.0513.5221.03LOSING
2021Antim37.55518.6129.35LOSING
2021Satyameva Jayate 210.53.610.510.5FLOP
2021Bunty Aur Babli 211.152.68.311.15FLOP
2021Sooryavanshi195.0426.2977.08120.66PLUS
2021Eternals21.657.3519.1521.65FLOP
2021Venom: Let There Be Carnage17.53.7112.0517.5FLOP
2021Thalaivii0.250.250.250.25FLOP
2021Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings15.282.9710.6115.28FLOP
2021Chehre3.50.51.73.5FLOP
2021Bell Bottom26.52.7513.2518.5FLOP
2021Fast & Furious 913.611.927.6610.91FLOP
2021Saina1.250.250.51.25FLOP
2021Godzilla vs. Kong46.586.426.4437.92PLUS
2021Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar0.250.250.250.25FLOP
2021Mumbai Saga172.828.7412.6FLOP
2021Roohi25.873.0612.5817.43LOSING
2021Madam Chief Minister0.30.05--FLOP
2021Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi0.20.08--FLOP
2020Angrezi Medium10.484.0310.0310.48FLOP
2020Baaghi 397.3217.553.8390.67LOSING
2020Thappad323.0714.6622.79AVERAGE
2020Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan62.59.5532.6644.84AVERAGE
2020Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship31.245.116.3624.18LOSING
2020Love Aaj Kal37.7412.428.5136FLOP
2020Shikara6.751.24.96.75FLOP
2020Malang59.046.7125.3639.65AVERAGE
2020Jawaani Jaaneman28.53.2412.8320.21LOSING
2020Street Dancer 3D7510.2641.2349.76LOSING
2020Panga28.922.714.9121.36FLOP
2020Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior279.515.161.93118.91HIT
2020Chhapaak34.134.7719.0228.38LOSING
2019Good Newwz201.1417.5664.99127.9HIT
2019Dabangg 315024.581.15126.55AVERAGE
2019Mardaani 247.513.818.1528.05HIT
2019The Body1.250.51.251.25FLOP
2019Jumanji: The Next Level586.224.6535.21HIT
2019Panipat34.284.1217.6825.68FLOP
2019Pati Patni Aur Woh86.779.135.9455.97HIT
2019Hotel Mumbai6.671.084.816.67FLOP
2019Commando 332.364.7418.3329.24AVERAGE
2019Pagalpanti33.014.7519.528.15FLOP
2019Frozen 2443.3519.125.4PLUS
2019Marjaavaan47.717.0324.4237.87AVERAGE
2019Bala116.3810.1543.9572.24SUPER DUPER HIT
2019Ujda Chaman121.75710FLOP
2019Housefull 420619.0853.22141.31HIT
2019Saand Ki Aankh23.140.482.4711.68FLOP
2019Made In China111.256.7811FLOP
2019The Sky Is Pink152.510.715FLOP
2019War (all languages)31953.35166.25238.35HIT
2019Joker645.7524.538HIT
2019Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas4.751.254.754.75FLOP
2019Section 37512.491.458.0412.49LOSING
2019Dream Girl139.710.0544.5772.2SUPER DUPER HIT
2019Chhichhore150.367.3235.9868.83HIT
2019Saaho14924.479.08116.03HIT
2019Mission Mangal200.1629.1697.56128.16SUPER DUPER HIT
2019Batla House97.1815.5547.9965.84HIT
2019Jabariya Jodi14.53.1512.414.5FLOP
2019Khandaani Shafakhana5.520.85.525.52FLOP
2019Fast & Furious Presents:
Hobbs & Shaw		68.7513.1542.956.9PLUS
2019Judgementall Hai Kya38.35.422.0431 .00AVERAGE
2019Arjun Patiala5.651.254.95.65FLOP
2019The Lion King150.0911.0654.7575.92SUPER HIT
2019Super 30146.111.7550.7675.85PLUS
2019Spider-Man: Far From Home85.79.7546.6661.21HIT
2019Article 1563.055.0220.0434.21SUPER HIT
2019Annabelle Comes Home25.55317.9525.55AVERAGE
2019Kabir Singh278.2420.2170.83134.42SUPER DUPER HIT
2019Men In Black: International17.63.110.915.6FLOP
2019Game Over4.520.523.89FLOP
2019Khamoshi0.50.10.30.5FLOP
2019X-Men: Dark Phoenix17.33.113.717.3FLOP
2019Bharat211.0742.3150.1180.05PLUS
2019Godzilla: King Of The Monsters17.63.2515.2517.6FLOP
2019Aladdin504.2518.529.5HIT
2019India’s Most Wanted11.52.18.6611.5FLOP
2019PM Narendra Modi23.612.8811.7619.21AVERAGE
2019De De Pyaar De102.410.4138.5461.05PLUS
2019Student Of The Year 270.6612.0638.8357.9LOSING
2019Blank5.110.973.725.11FLOP
2019Setters0.360.360.360.36FLOP
2019Avengers: Endgame365.553.1157.2260.4SUPER HIT
2019Kalank8121.666.0376.5FLOP
2019The Tashkent Files16.750.42.23.5SUPER HIT
2019Shazam!212.911.714.5LOSING
2019Romeo Akbar Walter40.75622.733.1AVERAGE
2019Junglee24.33.3513.8519.7FLOP
2019Notebook3.650.752.753.65FLOP
2019Kesari15321.0678.07105.86HIT
2019Captain Marvel84.212.7540.7157.66HIT
2019Badla88.025.0423.238SUPER HIT
2019Luka Chuppi94.158.0132.1353.7SUPER HIT
2019Sonchiriya6.61.24.66.6FLOP
2019Total Dhamaal154.316.562.494.55PLUS
2019Gully Boy139.3819.472.45100.3SUPER HIT
2019Amavas2.850.752.52.85FLOP
2019Ek Ladki Ko Dekha
Toh Aisa Laga		20.013.313.5319.68FLOP
2019Manikarnika:
The Queen Of Jhansi		94.928.7542.5561.15LOSING
2019Thackeray (Hindi+ Marathi)31.6622.931.6AVERAGE
2019Why Cheat India8.71.716.88.45FLOP
2019Uri - The Surgical Strike244.068.235.7370.94SUPER DUPER HIT
2019The Accidental Prime Minister253.411.917.1LOSING
2019Bumblebee71.877FLOP
2018Simmba240.2220.7275.11150.81SUPER DUPER HIT
2018Zero97.520.1459.0789FLOP
2018KGF - Chapter 144.092.19.221.11HIT
2018Aquaman555.524.2533.75HIT
2018Kedarnath626.852740.85PLUS
20182.0(Hindi)18820.2597.25139.75SUPER HIT
2018Bhaiaji Superhit4.31.24.34.3FLOP
2018Mohalla Assi1.750.250.551.75FLOP
2018Pihu2.50.4512.5FLOP
2018Thugs Of Hindostan145.2950.75119134.95FLOP
2018Fantastic Beasts:
The Crimes Of Grindelwald		20.992.510.2915.09LOSING
2018Baazaar28.023.0711.9316.5LOSING
2018Badhaai Ho136.87.2945.0666.1SUPER DUPER HIT
2018Namaste England8.251.756.558FLOP
2018Helicopter Eela50.853.455FLOP
2018FryDay1.750.31.21.75FLOP
2018Jalebi2.750.41.752.75FLOP
2018Tumbbad13.480.653.255.85LOSING
2018AndhaDhun72.52.71528SUPER HIT
2018Venom284.0915.6123.51PLUS
2018LoveYatri1026.910.25FLOP
2018Sui Dhaaga79.028.336.662.5HIT
2018Pataakha7.640.83.76.7FLOP
2018Batti Gul Meter Chalu37.266.7623.2634.43LOSING
2018Manto3.550.51.773.05FLOP
2018Mitron3.40.52.252.5FLOP
2018Manmarziyaan26.453.5214.3321.4LOSING
2018The Nun42828.2539HIT
2018Paltan71.2857FLOP
2018Laila Majnu2.50.451.82.4FLOP
2018Gali Guleiyan0.50.10.50.5FLOP
2018Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se101.756.410FLOP
2018Stree129.676.8332.2760.39SUPER DUPER HIT
2018Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi18.112.711.7818.11LOSING
2018Gold107.3725.2571.388.9PLUS
2018Satyameva Jayate89.0520.5256.9173.5HIT
2018Vishwaroopm 21.51.51.51.5FLOP
2018Fanney Khan9.852.157.159.85FLOP
2018Karwaan12.51.68.112.5FLOP
2018Mulk12.81