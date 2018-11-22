Here’s a compilation of Bollywood films that have made a business of over 200 crores worldwide. So far, 29 films have managed to make a global business of over 200 crores gross since 2012.

Even though Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has entered the list, there is no bifurcation in collections of overseas number to know the Hindi component and hence the collections of the international markets are not included here.

RankOverseas
(Gross)		India
(Nett)		India
(Gross)		Global
1. Dangal (2016)1357.01387.39542.341899.35
2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)482.54320.34432.46915.00
3.Secret Superstar (2017)822.9262.0080.00902.92
4. Baahubali 2 Hindi (2017)157.19511.30736.24893.43
5. PK (2014)342.50339.50489.00831.50
6. Sultan (2016)168.00300.45420.65589.00
7. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)128.00339.16434.12562.12
8.Padmaavat (2018)176.00300.00384.00 560.00
9. Dhoom3 (2013)186.00280.25372.00558.00
10. Sanju (2018)105.00341.22436.76 541.76
11. Chennai Express (2013)121.00226.70301.00422.00
12. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)93.70207.40305.00399.00
13. 3 Idiots (2009)126.00202.00269.00395.00
14. Dilwale (2015)180.09148.72214.15394.00
15. Happy New Year (2014)90.00205.00295.00385.00
16. Kick (2014)67.58233.00309.89377.00
17. Krrish 3 (2013)54.00240.50320.00374.00
18. Bajirao Mastani (2015)101.83184.00265.00367.00
19. Bang Bang (2014)79.00181.03261.00340.00
20. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)57.00198.00263.00320.00
21. Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewaani (2013)58.00190.03259.00318.00
22. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)124.23133.60
192.38316.61
23. Golmaal Again (2017)47.35205.72263.32310.67
24. Hindi Medium (2017)205.2169.0099.36304.57
25. Raees (2017)95.20137.51192.51287.71
26. Race 365.32169.00205.44270.76
27. Dabangg 2 (2012)54.00159.00211.00265.00
28. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)45.80152.00213.00258.00
29. Baaghi 2 (2018)43.82155.65199.55 243.37
30. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)85.00112.50157.50 242.50
31. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)80.00121.00161.00241.00
32. Airlift (2016)47.60129.00184.00231.60
33. Tubelight (2017)49.00121.00174.25223.24
34. Rustom (2016)40.54127.42178.26218.80
35. M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story(2016)30.00133.04187.00 217.00
36.Judwaa 2(2017)40.22137.81176.39 216.61
37.Hichki(2018)151.7246.1759.09 210.81
38. Kaabil (2017)34.50121.00175.00 209.50
39. Badhaai Ho (2018)43.72127.60163.32 207.04*
40. Badrinath Ki Dulhania(2017)39.05116.60167.90 206.95
41. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)36.69117.00163.75 200.64
