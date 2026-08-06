Bollywood films have experienced significant growth at the worldwide box office over the past couple of decades. Several factors have contributed to this expansion, including wider international releases, diverse content, and effective marketing. Here’s a list of Bollywood films that grossed over 200 crores globally!
Before we look at the list, let’s revisit: the first Bollywood film to cross the 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office was 3 Idiots. Released in 2009, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi hit a milestone globally. Since then, many films have unleashed the feat.
Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office (inclusive of the global collection of Hindi-dubbed versions of down South films):
Last updated: August 6, 2026
|Rank
|Movie Name
|India Net (INR Cr)
|India Gross (INR Cr)
|Overseas Gross (INR Cr)
|Worldwide Gross (INR Cr)
|Release Year
|1
|Dangal
|387.39
|538.04
|1,521.00
|2059.04
|2016
|2
|Dhurandhar 2
|1186.32
|1399.85
|451
|1850.85
|2026
|3
|Dhurandhar
|894.49
|1055.49
|299.35
|1354.84
|2025
|4
|Jawan
|640.42
|757.62
|406
|1163.62
|2023
|5
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|823.35
|971.55
|115
|1086.55
|2024
|6
|Pathaan
|543.22
|657.85
|412
|1069.85
|2023
|7
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|320.34
|432.46
|482.54
|915
|2015
|8
|Animal
|554
|653.72
|257
|910.72
|2023
|9
|Secret Superstar
|62
|80
|822.92
|902.92
|2017
|10
|Baahubali 2 (Hindi)
|511
|734
|157.19
|893.19
|2017
|11
|Stree 2
|627.5
|740.45
|144
|884.45
|2024
|12
|Chhaava
|615.39
|726.16
|100.9
|827.06
|2025
|13
|PK
|339.5
|489
|303
|792
|2014
|14
|Gadar 2
|525.5
|620.09
|65.1
|685.19
|2023
|15
|Dhoom 3
|284
|372
|229
|601
|2013
|16
|Sultan
|300.45
|420.65
|168
|589
|2016
|17
|KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)
|434.62
|512.85
|71
|583.85
|2022
|18
|Saiyaara
|337.69
|398.47
|172.2
|570.67
|2025
|19
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|339.16
|434.12
|128
|562.12
|2017
|20
|Padmaavat
|300
|384
|176
|560
|2018
|21
|Sanju
|341.22
|436.76
|105
|541.76
|2018
|22
|Border 2
|362.76
|428.05
|57.25
|485.3
|2026
|23
|Tiger 3
|286
|347.77
|125
|472.77
|2023
|24
|Dunki
|232
|273.76
|196.84
|470.6
|2023
|25
|War
|318
|375.24
|91.58
|466.82
|2019
|26
|AndhaDhun
|72.5
|92.8
|361
|453.8
|2018
|27
|Brahmastra
|268
|316.24
|114
|430.24
|2022
|28
|Chennai Express
|226.7
|301
|121
|422
|2013
|29
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|281.56
|332.24
|88.98
|421.22
|2024
|30
|Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)
|295
|348.1
|65
|413.1
|2024
|31
|Singham Again
|270.6
|319.3
|82.96
|402.26
|2024
|32
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|207.4
|305
|93.7
|399
|2015
|33
|3 Idiots
|202
|269
|126
|395
|2009
|34
|Dilwale
|148.72
|214.15
|180.09
|394
|2015
|35
|Simmba
|240.22
|299.01
|94
|393.01
|2018
|36
|Adipurush
|288.15
|340.01
|50
|390.01
|2023
|37
|Happy New Year
|205
|295
|90
|385
|2014
|38
|Kick
|233
|309.89
|67.58
|377
|2014
|39
|Krrish 3
|240.5
|320
|54
|374
|2013
|40
|War 2
|244.29
|288.26
|83
|371.26
|2025
|41
|Kabir Singh
|278.24
|328.32
|40
|368.32
|2019
|42
|Bajirao Mastani
|184
|265
|101.83
|367
|2015
|43
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|279.5
|329.81
|35
|364.81
|2020
|44
|Fighter
|215
|253.7
|101
|354.7
|2024
|45
|Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
|153.3
|180.89
|168
|348.89
|2023
|46
|RRR (Hindi)
|277
|308.95
|15.26
|342.12
|2022
|47
|Bang Bang
|181.03
|261
|79
|340
|2014
|48
|Drishyam 2
|240.59
|283.89
|56
|339.89
|2022
|49
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|244.06
|287.99
|48
|335.99
|2019
|50
|The Kashmir Files
|252.5
|297.95
|29
|326.95
|2022
|51
|Bharat
|209.36
|247.04
|75.99
|323.03
|2019
|52
|Mahavatar Narsimha
|247.96
|295
|28.2
|320.79
|2025
|53
|Ek Tha Tiger
|198
|263
|57
|320
|2012
|54
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani
|190.03
|259
|58
|318
|2013
|55
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|133.6
|192.38
|124.23
|316.61
|2017
|56
|Good Newwz
|201.14
|237.34
|73.93
|311.27
|2019
|57
|Golmaal Again
|205.72
|263.32
|47.35
|310.67
|2017
|58
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|145.29
|171.44
|133.51
|304.95
|2018
|59
|Hindi Medium
|69
|99.36
|205.21
|304.57
|2017
|60
|Housefull 5
|198.41
|234.12
|70
|304.12
|2025
|61
|The Kerala Story
|238.27
|281.15
|12
|293.15
|2023
|62
|Bhooth Bangla
|199.23
|235.09
|57.55
|292.64
|2026
|63
|Sooryavanshi
|195.04
|230.14
|61
|291.14
|2021
|64
|Housefull 4
|206
|243.08
|48
|291.08
|2019
|65
|Raees
|137.51
|192.51
|95.2
|287.71
|2017
|66
|Mission Mangal
|200.16
|236.18
|51
|287.18
|2019
|67
|2 Point 0 (Hindi)
|188
|241
|34
|275
|2018
|68
|Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi)
|224.53
|264.94
|10
|274.94
|2025
|69
|Race 3
|169
|205.44
|65.32
|270.76
|2018
|70
|Sitaare Zameen Par
|166.58
|196.56
|69.5
|266.06
|2025
|71
|Dabangg 2
|159
|211
|54
|265
|2012
|72
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
|184.32
|217.49
|43
|260.49
|2022
|73
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|152
|213
|45.8
|258
|2015
|74
|Bodyguard
|148.86
|206.75
|46.24
|252.99
|2011
|75
|Baaghi 2
|165
|199.55
|43.82
|243.37
|2018
|76
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|112.5
|157.5
|85
|242.5
|2016
|77
|Raid 2
|179.17
|211.42
|31
|242.42
|2025
|78
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|121
|161
|80
|241
|2012
|79
|Gully Boy
|139.38
|164.47
|71
|235.47
|2019
|80
|Airlift
|129
|184
|47.6
|231.6
|2016
|81
|Dhamaal 4
|172.9
|204.02
|26.4
|230.42
|2026
|82
|Total Dhamaal
|152
|179.36
|44
|223.36
|2019
|83
|Tubelight
|121
|174.25
|49
|223.24
|2017
|84
|Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
|146
|172.28
|49
|221.28
|2023
|85
|OMG 2
|150
|177
|43
|220
|2023
|86
|My Name Is Khan
|80
|108
|112
|220
|2010
|87
|Badhaai Ho
|136.8
|175.1
|43.72
|218.82
|2018
|88
|Rustom
|127.42
|178.26
|40.54
|218.8
|2016
|89
|Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela
|117.53
|158.57
|59.5
|218.07
|2013
|90
|M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story
|133.04
|187
|30
|217
|2016
|91
|Dabangg 3
|150
|177
|40
|217
|2019
|92
|Judwaa 2
|137.81
|176.39
|40.22
|216.61
|2017
|93
|Shaitaan
|151
|178.18
|38
|216.18
|2024
|94
|Thamma
|157.04
|185.3
|26.5
|211.8
|2025
|95
|Sikandar
|129.95
|153.34
|58
|211.34
|2025
|96
|Hichki
|46.17
|59.09
|151.72
|210.81
|2018
|97
|Don 2
|106.71
|148.21
|61.34
|209.55
|2011
|98
|Kaabil
|121
|175
|34.5
|209.5
|2017
|99
|Chhichhore
|150.36
|177.42
|31
|208.42
|2019
|100
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
|128.89
|152.09
|56.08
|208.17
|2022
|101
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|116.6
|167.9
|39.05
|206.95
|2017
|102
|Kesari
|153
|180.54
|25
|205.54
|2019
|103
|Ra.One
|114.29
|158.74
|45.21
|203.95
|2011
|104
|Pad Man
|78.95
|101.05
|102
|203.05
|2018
|105
|Singham Returns
|141
|166.38
|34.62
|201
|2014
|106
|Jolly LLB 2
|117
|163.75
|36.69
|200.64
|2017
As we can see, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is in the top spot in the highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office with a gross collection of 2059 crores. The film was originally released in 2016.
[Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi]