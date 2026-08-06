Bollywood films have experienced significant growth at the worldwide box office over the past couple of decades. Several factors have contributed to this expansion, including wider international releases, diverse content, and effective marketing. Here’s a list of Bollywood films that grossed over 200 crores globally!

Before we look at the list, let’s revisit: the first Bollywood film to cross the 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office was 3 Idiots. Released in 2009, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi hit a milestone globally. Since then, many films have unleashed the feat.

Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office (inclusive of the global collection of Hindi-dubbed versions of down South films):

Last updated: August 6, 2026

RankMovie NameIndia Net (INR Cr)India Gross (INR Cr)Overseas Gross (INR Cr)Worldwide Gross (INR Cr)Release Year
1Dangal387.39538.041,521.002059.042016
2Dhurandhar 21186.321399.854511850.852026
3Dhurandhar894.491055.49299.351354.842025
4Jawan640.42757.624061163.622023
5Pushpa 2 (Hindi)823.35971.551151086.552024
6Pathaan543.22657.854121069.852023
7Bajrangi Bhaijaan320.34432.46482.549152015
8Animal554653.72257910.722023
9Secret Superstar6280822.92902.922017
10Baahubali 2 (Hindi)511734157.19893.192017
11Stree 2627.5740.45144884.452024
12Chhaava615.39726.16100.9827.062025
13PK339.54893037922014
14Gadar 2525.5620.0965.1685.192023
15Dhoom 32843722296012013
16Sultan300.45420.651685892016
17KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)434.62512.8571583.852022
18Saiyaara337.69398.47172.2570.672025
19Tiger Zinda Hai339.16434.12128562.122017
20Padmaavat3003841765602018
21Sanju341.22436.76105541.762018
22Border 2362.76428.0557.25485.32026
23Tiger 3286347.77125472.772023
24Dunki232273.76196.84470.62023
25War318375.2491.58466.822019
26AndhaDhun72.592.8361453.82018
27Brahmastra268316.24114430.242022
28Chennai Express226.73011214222013
29Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3281.56332.2488.98421.222024
30Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)295348.165413.12024
31Singham Again270.6319.382.96402.262024
32Prem Ratan Dhan Payo207.430593.73992015
333 Idiots2022691263952009
34Dilwale148.72214.15180.093942015
35Simmba240.22299.0194393.012018
36Adipurush288.15340.0150390.012023
37Happy New Year205295903852014
38Kick233309.8967.583772014
39Krrish 3240.5320543742013
40War 2244.29288.2683371.262025
41Kabir Singh278.24328.3240368.322019
42Bajirao Mastani184265101.833672015
43Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior279.5329.8135364.812020
44Fighter215253.7101354.72024
45Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani153.3180.89168348.892023
46RRR (Hindi)277308.9515.26342.122022
47Bang Bang181.03261793402014
48Drishyam 2240.59283.8956339.892022
49Uri: The Surgical Strike244.06287.9948335.992019
50The Kashmir Files252.5297.9529326.952022
51Bharat209.36247.0475.99323.032019
52Mahavatar Narsimha247.9629528.2320.792025
53Ek Tha Tiger198263573202012
54Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani190.03259583182013
55Toilet: Ek Prem Katha133.6192.38124.23316.612017
56Good Newwz201.14237.3473.93311.272019
57Golmaal Again205.72263.3247.35310.672017
58Thugs Of Hindostan145.29171.44133.51304.952018
59Hindi Medium6999.36205.21304.572017
60Housefull 5198.41234.1270304.122025
61The Kerala Story238.27281.1512293.152023
62Bhooth Bangla199.23235.0957.55292.64 2026
63Sooryavanshi195.04230.1461291.142021
64Housefull 4206243.0848291.082019
65Raees137.51192.5195.2287.712017
66Mission Mangal200.16236.1851287.182019
672 Point 0 (Hindi)188241342752018
68Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi)224.53264.9410274.942025
69Race 3169205.4465.32270.762018
70Sitaare Zameen Par166.58196.5669.5266.062025
71Dabangg 2159211542652012
72Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2184.32217.4943260.492022
73Tanu Weds Manu Returns15221345.82582015
74Bodyguard148.86206.7546.24252.992011
75Baaghi 2165199.5543.82243.372018
76Ae Dil Hai Mushkil112.5157.585242.52016
77Raid 2179.17211.4231242.422025
78Jab Tak Hai Jaan121161802412012
79Gully Boy139.38164.4771235.472019
80Airlift12918447.6231.62016
81Dhamaal 4172.9204.0226.4230.422026
82Total Dhamaal152179.3644223.362019
83Tubelight121174.2549223.242017
84Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar146172.2849221.282023
85OMG 2150177432202023
86My Name Is Khan801081122202010
87Badhaai Ho136.8175.143.72218.822018
88Rustom127.42178.2640.54218.82016
89Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela117.53158.5759.5218.072013
90M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story133.04187302172016
91Dabangg 3150177402172019
92Judwaa 2137.81176.3940.22216.612017
93Shaitaan151178.1838216.182024
94Thamma157.04185.326.5211.82025
95Sikandar129.95153.3458211.342025
96Hichki46.1759.09151.72210.812018
97Don 2106.71148.2161.34209.552011
98Kaabil12117534.5209.52017
99Chhichhore150.36177.4231208.422019
100Gangubai Kathiawadi128.89152.0956.08208.172022
101Badrinath Ki Dulhania116.6167.939.05206.952017
102Kesari153180.5425205.542019
103Ra.One114.29158.7445.21203.952011
104Pad Man78.95101.05102203.052018
105Singham Returns141166.3834.622012014
106Jolly LLB 2117163.7536.69200.642017

As we can see, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is in the top spot in the highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office with a gross collection of 2059 crores. The film was originally released in 2016.

[Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi]

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