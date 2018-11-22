Here’s a compilation of Bollywood films that have made a business of over 200 crores worldwide. So far, 29 films have managed to make a global business of over 200 crores gross since 2012.
Even though Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has entered the list, there is no bifurcation in collections of overseas number to know the Hindi component and hence the collections of the international markets are not included here.
|Rank
|Overseas
(Gross)
|India
(Nett)
|India
(Gross)
|Global
|1. Dangal (2016)
|1357.01
|387.39
|542.34
|1899.35
|2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
|482.54
|320.34
|432.46
|915.00
|3.Secret Superstar (2017)
|822.92
|62.00
|80.00
|902.92
|4. Baahubali 2 Hindi (2017)
|157.19
|511.30
|736.24
|893.43
|5. PK (2014)
|342.50
|339.50
|489.00
|831.50
|6. Sultan (2016)
|168.00
|300.45
|420.65
|589.00
|7. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
|128.00
|339.16
|434.12
|562.12
|8.Padmaavat (2018)
|176.00
|300.00
|384.00
|560.00
|9. Dhoom3 (2013)
|186.00
|280.25
|372.00
|558.00
|10. Sanju (2018)
|105.00
|341.22
|436.76
|541.76
|11. Chennai Express (2013)
|121.00
|226.70
|301.00
|422.00
|12. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
|93.70
|207.40
|305.00
|399.00
|13. 3 Idiots (2009)
|126.00
|202.00
|269.00
|395.00
|14. Dilwale (2015)
|180.09
|148.72
|214.15
|394.00
|15. Happy New Year (2014)
|90.00
|205.00
|295.00
|385.00
|16. Kick (2014)
|67.58
|233.00
|309.89
|377.00
|17. Krrish 3 (2013)
|54.00
|240.50
|320.00
|374.00
|18. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
|101.83
|184.00
|265.00
|367.00
|19. Bang Bang (2014)
|79.00
|181.03
|261.00
|340.00
|20. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
|57.00
|198.00
|263.00
|320.00
|21. Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewaani (2013)
|58.00
|190.03
|259.00
|318.00
|22. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)
|124.23
|133.60
|192.38
|316.61
|23. Golmaal Again (2017)
|47.35
|205.72
|263.32
|310.67
|24. Hindi Medium (2017)
|205.21
|69.00
|99.36
|304.57
|25. Raees (2017)
|95.20
|137.51
|192.51
|287.71
|26. Race 3
|65.32
|169.00
|205.44
|270.76
|27. Dabangg 2 (2012)
|54.00
|159.00
|211.00
|265.00
|28. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)
|45.80
|152.00
|213.00
|258.00
|29. Baaghi 2 (2018)
|43.82
|155.65
|199.55
| 243.37
|30. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
|85.00
|112.50
|157.50
|242.50
|31. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
|80.00
|121.00
|161.00
|241.00
|32. Airlift (2016)
|47.60
|129.00
|184.00
|231.60
|33. Tubelight (2017)
|49.00
|121.00
|174.25
|223.24
|34. Rustom (2016)
|40.54
|127.42
|178.26
|218.80
|35. M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story(2016)
|30.00
|133.04
|187.00
|217.00
|36.Judwaa 2(2017)
|40.22
|137.81
|176.39
|216.61
|37.Hichki(2018)
|151.72
|46.17
|59.09
|210.81
|38. Kaabil (2017)
|34.50
|121.00
|175.00
|209.50
|39. Badhaai Ho (2018)
|43.72
|127.60
|163.32
|207.04*
|40. Badrinath Ki Dulhania(2017)
|39.05
|116.60
|167.90
|206.95
|41. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)
|36.69
|117.00
|163.75
|200.64
