Bollywood films have experienced significant growth at the worldwide box office over the past couple of decades. Several factors have contributed to this expansion, including wider international releases, diverse content, and effective marketing. Here’s a list of Bollywood films that grossed over 200 crores globally!

Before we look at the list, let’s revisit: the first Bollywood film to cross the 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office was 3 Idiots. Released in 2009, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi hit a milestone globally. Since then, many films have unleashed the feat.

Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office (inclusive of the global collection of Hindi-dubbed versions of down South films):

Last updated: August 6, 2026

Rank Movie Name India Net (INR Cr) India Gross (INR Cr) Overseas Gross (INR Cr) Worldwide Gross (INR Cr) Release Year 1 Dangal 387.39 538.04 1,521.00 2059.04 2016 2 Dhurandhar 2 1186.32 1399.85 451 1850.85 2026 3 Dhurandhar 894.49 1055.49 299.35 1354.84 2025 4 Jawan 640.42 757.62 406 1163.62 2023 5 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) 823.35 971.55 115 1086.55 2024 6 Pathaan 543.22 657.85 412 1069.85 2023 7 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 320.34 432.46 482.54 915 2015 8 Animal 554 653.72 257 910.72 2023 9 Secret Superstar 62 80 822.92 902.92 2017 10 Baahubali 2 (Hindi) 511 734 157.19 893.19 2017 11 Stree 2 627.5 740.45 144 884.45 2024 12 Chhaava 615.39 726.16 100.9 827.06 2025 13 PK 339.5 489 303 792 2014 14 Gadar 2 525.5 620.09 65.1 685.19 2023 15 Dhoom 3 284 372 229 601 2013 16 Sultan 300.45 420.65 168 589 2016 17 KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) 434.62 512.85 71 583.85 2022 18 Saiyaara 337.69 398.47 172.2 570.67 2025 19 Tiger Zinda Hai 339.16 434.12 128 562.12 2017 20 Padmaavat 300 384 176 560 2018 21 Sanju 341.22 436.76 105 541.76 2018 22 Border 2 362.76 428.05 57.25 485.3 2026 23 Tiger 3 286 347.77 125 472.77 2023 24 Dunki 232 273.76 196.84 470.6 2023 25 War 318 375.24 91.58 466.82 2019 26 AndhaDhun 72.5 92.8 361 453.8 2018 27 Brahmastra 268 316.24 114 430.24 2022 28 Chennai Express 226.7 301 121 422 2013 29 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 281.56 332.24 88.98 421.22 2024 30 Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) 295 348.1 65 413.1 2024 31 Singham Again 270.6 319.3 82.96 402.26 2024 32 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 207.4 305 93.7 399 2015 33 3 Idiots 202 269 126 395 2009 34 Dilwale 148.72 214.15 180.09 394 2015 35 Simmba 240.22 299.01 94 393.01 2018 36 Adipurush 288.15 340.01 50 390.01 2023 37 Happy New Year 205 295 90 385 2014 38 Kick 233 309.89 67.58 377 2014 39 Krrish 3 240.5 320 54 374 2013 40 War 2 244.29 288.26 83 371.26 2025 41 Kabir Singh 278.24 328.32 40 368.32 2019 42 Bajirao Mastani 184 265 101.83 367 2015 43 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 279.5 329.81 35 364.81 2020 44 Fighter 215 253.7 101 354.7 2024 45 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 153.3 180.89 168 348.89 2023 46 RRR (Hindi) 277 308.95 15.26 342.12 2022 47 Bang Bang 181.03 261 79 340 2014 48 Drishyam 2 240.59 283.89 56 339.89 2022 49 Uri: The Surgical Strike 244.06 287.99 48 335.99 2019 50 The Kashmir Files 252.5 297.95 29 326.95 2022 51 Bharat 209.36 247.04 75.99 323.03 2019 52 Mahavatar Narsimha 247.96 295 28.2 320.79 2025 53 Ek Tha Tiger 198 263 57 320 2012 54 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani 190.03 259 58 318 2013 55 Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 133.6 192.38 124.23 316.61 2017 56 Good Newwz 201.14 237.34 73.93 311.27 2019 57 Golmaal Again 205.72 263.32 47.35 310.67 2017 58 Thugs Of Hindostan 145.29 171.44 133.51 304.95 2018 59 Hindi Medium 69 99.36 205.21 304.57 2017 60 Housefull 5 198.41 234.12 70 304.12 2025 61 The Kerala Story 238.27 281.15 12 293.15 2023 62 Bhooth Bangla 199.23 235.09 57.55 292.64 2026 63 Sooryavanshi 195.04 230.14 61 291.14 2021 64 Housefull 4 206 243.08 48 291.08 2019 65 Raees 137.51 192.51 95.2 287.71 2017 66 Mission Mangal 200.16 236.18 51 287.18 2019 67 2 Point 0 (Hindi) 188 241 34 275 2018 68 Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) 224.53 264.94 10 274.94 2025 69 Race 3 169 205.44 65.32 270.76 2018 70 Sitaare Zameen Par 166.58 196.56 69.5 266.06 2025 71 Dabangg 2 159 211 54 265 2012 72 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 184.32 217.49 43 260.49 2022 73 Tanu Weds Manu Returns 152 213 45.8 258 2015 74 Bodyguard 148.86 206.75 46.24 252.99 2011 75 Baaghi 2 165 199.55 43.82 243.37 2018 76 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 112.5 157.5 85 242.5 2016 77 Raid 2 179.17 211.42 31 242.42 2025 78 Jab Tak Hai Jaan 121 161 80 241 2012 79 Gully Boy 139.38 164.47 71 235.47 2019 80 Airlift 129 184 47.6 231.6 2016 81 Dhamaal 4 172.9 204.02 26.4 230.42 2026 82 Total Dhamaal 152 179.36 44 223.36 2019 83 Tubelight 121 174.25 49 223.24 2017 84 Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 146 172.28 49 221.28 2023 85 OMG 2 150 177 43 220 2023 86 My Name Is Khan 80 108 112 220 2010 87 Badhaai Ho 136.8 175.1 43.72 218.82 2018 88 Rustom 127.42 178.26 40.54 218.8 2016 89 Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela 117.53 158.57 59.5 218.07 2013 90 M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story 133.04 187 30 217 2016 91 Dabangg 3 150 177 40 217 2019 92 Judwaa 2 137.81 176.39 40.22 216.61 2017 93 Shaitaan 151 178.18 38 216.18 2024 94 Thamma 157.04 185.3 26.5 211.8 2025 95 Sikandar 129.95 153.34 58 211.34 2025 96 Hichki 46.17 59.09 151.72 210.81 2018 97 Don 2 106.71 148.21 61.34 209.55 2011 98 Kaabil 121 175 34.5 209.5 2017 99 Chhichhore 150.36 177.42 31 208.42 2019 100 Gangubai Kathiawadi 128.89 152.09 56.08 208.17 2022 101 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 116.6 167.9 39.05 206.95 2017 102 Kesari 153 180.54 25 205.54 2019 103 Ra.One 114.29 158.74 45.21 203.95 2011 104 Pad Man 78.95 101.05 102 203.05 2018 105 Singham Returns 141 166.38 34.62 201 2014 106 Jolly LLB 2 117 163.75 36.69 200.64 2017

As we can see, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is in the top spot in the highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office with a gross collection of 2059 crores. The film was originally released in 2016.

[Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi]