Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are gearing up for a dreamy debut at the Indian box office. Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has amassed massive interest, thanks to the much-appreciated trailer. In fact, it has surpassed War 2 on BookMyShow pre-box office battle. But how much does it need to gain the hit verdict? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Saiyaara vs War 2 on BookMyShow

For a long time, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 dominated Bollywood films with the highest interest on BookMyShow. No biggie, including Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, or Raid 2 could surpass it. But YRF’s upcoming production did the unimaginable!

As per the live data, Saiyaara has registered 236.9K likes on BookMyShow. It has surpassed War 2 by a huge margin, which is a month away from release, and has witnessed 171.4K interests on the online ticket booking platform.

What is the budget of Saiyaara?

As per the early reports, Saiyaara is mounted at a mid-budget of 45 crores. This means it will need to earn at least 45 crores at the Indian box office to break even.

But in order to gain the hit tag, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic drama must earn double of its estimated cost, i.e., 90 crores. That looks like a challenging feat. However, the pre-release buzz is massive. If the content clicks with the audience, only the sky is the limit for this Mohit Suri’s directorial.

More about Saiyaara

The romantic drama marks the first association between YRF and Mohit Suri. It also marks the debut of Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

It is slated to hit theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025. Saiyaara will face competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, Maalik, Maa and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan at the box office.

