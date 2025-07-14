There is favorable hype for Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar’s Maalik. Action thrillers in Bollywood tend to attract a larger audience. But the situation isn’t usual here as Pulkit’s directorial opened to mixed reviews. It concluded its opening weekend on a decent note. Scroll below for day 3 box office collection!

Maalik Box Office Collection Day 3

As per the official figures, Maalik has minted 5.55 crores on day 3. It witnessed a slight growth compared to the 5.45 crore earned on Saturday. Two factors restricted the Rajkummar Rao starrer from a huge jump on Sunday. First, the word-of-mouth is mixed. Second, massive competition from multiple releases like Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, Metro In Dino, and Aankhon Ke Gustaakhiyan.

The opening weekend of Maalik concludes at 15.02 crores. It is far from the top 10 first weekends of 2025 in Bollywood. However, the action thriller surpassed the lifetime collections of Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores), The Bhootnii (12.52 crores) and Badass Ravi Kumar (13.78 crores).

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Maalik below:

Day 1: 4.02 crores

Day 2: 5.45 crores

Day 3: 5.55 crores

Total: 15.02 crores

Maalik vs Rajkummar Rao’s last opening weekend

Rajkummar Rao delivered a success earlier this year with Bhool Chuk Maaf. The fantasy romantic comedy earned 28.71 crores in its debut weekend. In comparison, the action thriller has minted 48% less moolah.

Even if one considers his last three films, Manushi Chillar co-starrer has not lived upto the mark.

Check out last 3 opening weekends of Rajkummar Rao at the Indian box office:

Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 19.17 crores Stree 2: 204 crores

Maalik Box Office Summary (3 days)

India net: 15.02 crores

India gross: 17.72 crores

Budget: 54 crores

Budget recovery: 27.81%

