Drishyam 3 is unlocking exciting milestones with every passing day. Mohanlal starrer is now close to entering the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. With that, it will officially join the likes of Thudarum, Manjummel Boys, and other 200 crore grossers of Malayalam cinema. Scroll below for the day 8 global update!

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 8

At the worldwide box office, Jeethu Joseph’s directorial has accumulated 199.52 crore gross in 8 days. It has collected 81.80 crore net in India, which is about 96.52 crore in gross earnings. The remaining 103 crore gross comes from the overseas circuits.

Drishyam 3 is the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 globally. With its entry into the 200 crore club today, it will aim to beat Vaazha 2 (238.46 crore gross) and conquer the throne.

It’s Drishyam 3 vs Thudarum!

The crime thriller is now battling against Mohanlal’s 2025 release Thudarum to become the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. It requires 38.24 crore gross more in the kitty to achieve the feat. The momentum is strong, so the threequel would unlock the milestone or cover a massive margin during its second weekend.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time worldwide:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Drishyam 3 – 199.52 crore (8 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Summary

India net: 81.80 crore

India gross: 96.52 crore

Overseas gross – 103 crore

Worldwide gross – 199.52 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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