Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2 is a force to be reckoned with at the box office. After Raja Shivaji, it continues the streak of success and has already gained the super-hit verdict. The devotional drama has now entered the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Deool Band 2 collected 4.38 crore net on day 8. It witnessed a favorable improvement of 30.74% compared to 3.35 crore garnered on the previous day. There’s competition from Raja Shivaji, but Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi starrer is the leading choice of the audience in the language.

The total earnings in India have reached 30.20 crore net, which is approximately 35.63 crore in gross earnings. Made on a budget of only 10 crore, Pravin Tarde’s highest-grossing film has registered profits of 202% in just 8 days.

Check out the detailed day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1 – 2.45 crore

Day 2 – 2.55 crore

Day 3 – 4.85 crore

Day 4 – 5.9 crore

Day 5 – 3.4 crore

Day 6 – 3.35 crore

Day 7 – 3.35 crore

Day 8 – 4.38 crore

Total – 30.20 crore

Beats Timepass’s domestic lifetime!

Drumrolls, please, because Deool Band 2 has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India. It has surpassed Timepass (30 crore) to secure the 10th spot. Today, the devotional drama will easily surpass Thackeray and Katyar Kaljat Ghusali.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India (net collection):

Raja Shivaji – 101.4 crore (24 days) Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Deool Band 2 – 30.20 crore (8 days)

Deool Band 2 Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 30.20 crore

ROI: 20.2 crore

ROI%: 202%

India gross: 35.63 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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