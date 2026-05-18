Yesterday (May 17), history was made as the Marathi film industry finally got a new highest-grossing film after a long wait. Yes, you read that right! The record collection of Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru’s Sairat has been surpassed by Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji. On the third Sunday, day 17, the magnum opus comfortably surpassed Sairat’s lifetime total at the Indian box office and became the top-grossing Marathi film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The historical action drama concluded its third weekend on a solid note by scoring an estimated 3.45 crore on the third Sunday, day 17. Compared to day 16’s 2.75 crore, it grew by 25.45%. Overall, it has earned a whopping 92.4 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 109.03 crore gross. With less than 8 crore to go, it is all set to become the first Marathi film to enter the 100 crore club in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Week 2 – 27 crore

Day 15 – 1.5 crore

Day 16 – 2.75 crore

Day 17 – 3.45 crore

Total – 92.4 crore

Raja Shivaji makes history after 9 years!

Released in 2016, Sairat scored 90 crore net and remained the highest-grossing Marathi film for 9 years. Finally, Raja Shivaji dethroned it, becoming the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time at the Indian box office. It’s a huge thing, and in the coming days, we’ll witness another historic feat once the magnum opus scores a century.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 92.4 crore (17 days) Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

More about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and directed, written, and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, released in theaters on May 1 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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