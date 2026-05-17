Peddi USA Box Office Advance Booking (18 Days To Go): Already 44% Of Game Changer's Final Pre-Sales For The Premiere Day

Global Star Ram Charan is all set to storm the silver screen once again, and the international markets are already keeping the buzz at an all-time high with the advance sales of the film! The superstar is gearing up for the release of his highly-awaited village sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. While the film’s trailer drops on May 18, the craze on overseas circuits is already on the rise.

With 18 days still left for the grand premieres, the film is performing like an absolute beast in the United States. The early pre-sales have already crossed a whopping 44% of the final premiere pre-sales registered by Ram Charan‘s previous release, Game Changer!

Peddi USA Box Office

The growth trajectory for Peddi in the USA has been nothing short of phenomenal. It is charting massive numbers day by day, completely outperforming typical advance booking windows. With 18 days to go, the film has registered an advance gross sales of $292K at 450 Locations for 1,347 Shows with 10.1K sold tickets.

When you combine the rest of the North American territories, the total premiere advance sales are already sitting pretty at a staggering $320K. Interestingly, the final. During its final run, Game Changer locked in a strong $657.9K for its US premiere shows, selling approximately 23.6K tickets across 511 locations and 1,750 shows.

At a current total of $292K, Peddi has already secured 44.3% of Game Changer’s final collections. Reaching almost half of that lifetime pre-sale figure with nearly three weeks left on the clock proves that Ram Charan’s stardom post-RRR is unstoppable.

Once the official trailer arrives, this number will witness a good boost. At the current pace, Peddi isn’t just looking to surpass Game Changer – it is actively aiming to script a historic opening record for a Telugu film in North America.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the film will be released in North India by Jio Studios. The film will have its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2026 here.

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